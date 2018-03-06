Cowgirl Basketball Set to Begin Play at 2018 MW Championships

LARAMIE, Wyo. (March 5, 2018) – The Wyoming women’s basketball team earned a first round bye and will open up with its first game of the 2018 Mountain West Championships on Tuesday.

The Cowgirls will play New Mexico, as they beat San Jose State yesterday. Game time is set for a 9:30 p.m. MT tip at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. Live stats, video and audio can be found on the GoWyo.com website.



Cowgirls are 20-9 Overall, and 13-5 in MW

The Cowgirls enter the contest with a 20-9 mark overall and finished with a 13-5 conference mark after a 67-63 loss against Boise State on Friday night.



University of Wyoming sports coverage

in Southwest Wyoming is supported by these great sponsors:

Junior Marta Gomez led the way with 19 points off the bench while shooting 5-of-7 (.714) from beyond the arc in the game. Seniors Natalie Baker and Liv Roberts each had 13 and 12 points, respectively.

Junior Bailee Cotton had a game-high ten rebounds and eight points. Wyoming shot 22-of-58 (.379) from the field and 8-of-20 (.400) from beyond the arc.



Roberts Leads Cowgirls in Scoring and Rebounds

Senior Liv Roberts is averaging a team-high 13.9 points plus 5.9 rebounds per contest, which ranks 11th and 15th in overall games, respectively in the MW.

She is followed by sophomore Taylor Rusk who is adding 9.5 points and 2.9 assists, while Cotton is chipping in 8.5 points and a team-high 6.4 boards per game. UW is shooting 621-of-1491 (.417) from the field and 214-562 (.381) from beyond the arc.

The Cowgirls are also outscoring opponents 60.9-55.9 and out rebounding teams 33.6-31.9.



New Mexico is 23-9 Overall

New Mexico enters the contest as the sixth seed. The Lobos have a 23-9 overall mark and finished with a 10-8 record in the league. Junior Jaisa Nunn leads the way averaging 16.6 points and 10.2 rebounds. Senior Cherise Beynon is adding 16.5 points plus 5.5 boards.

As a squad, the Lobos are outscoring opponents 80.5-70.5. They return three starters and five letterwinners to a team that went 15-15 overall and 10-8. This will be the 76th meeting between the two schools. New Mexico leads the series 39-36.

The last time the two teams met was February 21, 2018 with the Cowgirls holding on to a 63-62 victory. The Lobos are coached by Mike Bradbury who is in his second season with the program.