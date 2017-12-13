Cowgirl Basketball Wins Big over Cougars, 62-33

LARAMIE– In its final home non-conference game, the Wyoming basketball team (7-3 overall) held Colorado Christian (3-6 overall) to a season low 33 points in its 29-point victory, 62-33, on Tuesday night.

Rusk Scored Career-High 15 Points

Sophomore Taylor Rusk finished the night with a career-high 15 points while adding five rebounds, three assists and three steals. Senior Liv Roberts chipped in nine points and five rebounds, followed by redshirt junior Bailee Cotton with eight points.

Senior Marleah Campbell had a team-high six rebounds plus eight points off the bench, while junior Clara Tapia had a game-high seven assists. The Cowgirls were 27-of-66 (.409) from the field while out rebounding CCU, 39-34. They had a season-high 22 assists on 27 baskets and committed only two turnovers.



Legerski: “Happy to Get the Win”

“All in all happy to get the win, get the game over and move on to finals week,” head coach Joe Legerski said. “It’s been a tough week. We had an emotional victory at Idaho on Saturday, traveled all day Sunday, practiced on Monday and a game today.

“I thought we got off to good start in the first half, but it seemed like our focus trailed off. Nothing says more to that then how we shot from beyond the arc. First half, we were 5-of-11 and then in the second half we were 1-of-12, which is a sign of where we were mentally.



Legerski Wants to Establish a Solid Rotation of Players

“Taylor (Rusk) played well today, got us off to a good start. She made shots from the outside, getting assists. Liv (Roberts) was herself and Bailee (Cotton) did what she does. I was really happy with the way Marleah (Campbell) played.

“One of the things we talked about this week was establishing a solid rotation of eight or nine players, and everyone is getting their opportunity to make their case.”



Cougars Led by Shaner with 13 Points

Redshirt senior Haley Shaner led the Cougars with 13 points and seven rebounds. Freshman Bryanne Olson and junior Jordan Baer each added six points, while Baer and redshirt sophomore Sarah Holt brought down six rebounds. Colorado Christian was 12-of-44 (.273) from the field and 1-of-10 (.100) from beyond the arc.



UW Takes Early Lead

Wyoming scored the first two baskets of the game to take the early 4-0 lead. A three by Shaner got the Cougars on the board at the 8:25 mark. The Cowgirls built a five point lead, 12-7, through the first media timeout.

An 8-2 run by UW increased the lead to double-figures, 20-9, but two late free throws by junior Savannah Cox cut it to a single-digits, 20-11, after one. Senior Skyler Snodgrass hit a three to begin the second which started a 19-6 run to extend it to 22, 39-17, with 1:06 left in the half.

A pair of free throws and a basket made the score 41-19 in favor of the Cowgirls headed in to the locker room.



Rusk Led All Scorers in First Half

In the first half, Rusk led all scorers with 11 along with four rebounds and three assists. Roberts chipped in seven points followed by Cotton with six. The Cowgirls shot 17-of-34 (.500) from the field and 5-of-11 (.455) from beyond the arc. UW had 22 points in the paint, 13 assists and no turnovers.

The Cougars were led by Shaner with nine points while Baer added four points. Colorado Christian shot 6-of-23 (.261) from the field and 1-of-8 (.261) from beyond the arc.



UW Pulled Ahead by 12 Points in Third Quarter

The Cowgirls opened up the third quarter scoring eight of the first 12 to pull ahead by 26, 49-23. Colorado Christian continued to play tough and went on a 6-0 run over the final 4:42 of the third quarter to cut the lead to 20, 49-29.

UW struggled shooting in the period going 4-of-19 (.211) from the field and 0-of-8 (.000) from beyond the arc. The Cougars outscored UW 10-8 and shot 5-of-10 (.500) from the field. A jumper by Snodgrass would end an almost five minute scoring drought for Wyoming to begin the fourth.



Despite Shooting Struggles, UW Secured Win

That would start a 13-2 run over the next five minute stretch to make it 62-31 with 4:47 remaining. Despite not scoring another point the remainder of the way, the Cowgirls still came away with the 62-33 victory.



Up Next

Wyoming will close out non-conference play on the road next Thursday, December 21. They will face the nationally ranked Duke Blue Devils. The game is set for 5 pm MT at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham.