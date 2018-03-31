Cowgirl Classic Next Up for UW

LARAMIE– To continue with its spring season and open the month of April, the University of Wyoming women’s golf team will soak up the sun at the AK-Chin Southern Dunes Golf Club in Maricopa, Arizona, for the 12th Annual Wyoming Cowgirl Classic.

Two rounds begin on Monday with an 8:30 am MT shotgun start, before a final round of play on Tuesday morning.



How to Stay Updated- Live Scoring

The tournament will be available on Golfstat.com, and can be found using the link above. Fans are also encouraged to follow @wyo_golf on Twitter for updates throughout the weekend.

“We love being able to compete at Southern Dunes,” UW head coach Josey Stender said. “The course is in championship condition and the field is always competitive. It will once again be a good challenge this time of year.



University of Wyoming sports coverage

in Southwest Wyoming is supported by these great sponsors:

“We are for the most part familiar with the course, which is important. We’ll also get a couple practice rounds in before we play. Consistency has been a priority for this group all season. Knowing how to manage what they need to and being able to execute will be huge for us.”



The Field

The 6,131-yard, par 72 Southern Dunes golf course will be home to 20 total teams on Monday and Tuesday. Including Wyoming, Boise State, Cal State Northridge, Eastern Washington, Gonzaga, Montana, Montana State and Nevada will travel to Southern Dunes.

Additionally, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Portland State, Rutgers, Sam Houston State, San Francisco, Santa Clara, Seattle, Southern Utah, Sacramento State, UT Arlington and UTEP will also take part in the event.

Two of the top-three teams from last year are back for this year’s tournament. Sacramento State took second, while Nevada finished third a year ago.



Cowgirl Lineup

UW’s squad of six will all compete in Arizona. Gabrielle Gibson, Megan Knadler, Erin Sargent, Caitlyn Skavdahl and Kaylee Knadler make up the lineup, while Sarah Hankins is Wyoming’s individual competitor.

Five of the six Cowgirls on this year’s roster have played at Southern Dunes.



Weather Forecast

Plenty of sunshine. High 80s are expected on both Monday and Tuesday in Maricopa. Monday will begin with a few clouds before warming up early in the afternoon. Sunscreen will be needed as clear skies are anticipated for Tuesday.



Last Time Out

Gibson was the top finisher for the Brown and Gold after her 75 (+3) in the closing round of the MountainView Collegiate last weekend. It put her into a tie for 45th at 229 (+13) and not only became the fifth time she has led UW this year, but second in a row.

As a team, UW saved its best round for last with a 304 (+16) and concluded the event with a three-day total 928 (+64).



Last Time at Southern Dunes

Three Cowgirls placed within the top-30 at the 2017 Cowgirl Classic to lead the Brown and Gold to an eighth-place team finish in Maricopa, Ariz. Wyoming shot a 902 (+38) during the two-day event.

Megan Knadler earned what was her second top-15 finish of the season and tied for 13th, while Sargent tied for 24th and Mackenzie Barrie earned a share of 29th to pace UW. Knadler fired a 74 (+2) to close out the tournament with a total mark of 222 (+6).



Next Up

The Cowgirls will conclude the 2018 season with the Mountain West Championships in Rancho Mirage, Calif. The tournament will take place on April 16-18 at the Mission Hills Country Club.