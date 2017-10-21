Cowgirl Golf to Conclude Fall Season in Florida

LARAMIE– The Cowgirl golf team is back in action starting Sunday, as they take part in the 40th Annual FIU Pat Bradley Invitational. UW’s final event of the fall will be contested at the Lakewood Ranch Golf and Country Club, just outside of Sarasota, Fla.

Challenging Field- Live Scoring

The three-day tournament is hosted by Florida International University on the par 72, 6,288-yard course and will have a 6 a.m. MT shotgun start on Sunday. Live scoring will be through Birdiefire.com, and can be found using the link above.

Those participating for Wyoming will be senior Gabrielle Gibson, sophomore Erin Sargent, junior Megan Knadler, junior Sarah Hankins and redshirt freshman Caitlyn Skavdahl.

Wyoming will once again compete against a challenging field with FIU, Georgia State, Cincinnati, Southern Mississippi, Jacksonville, Boston College, Texas A&M Corpus Christi, Morehead State, Florida Atlantic, Western Kentucky, Florida Gulf Coast, Eastern Michigan, South Florida and UMKC.



Gibson has Team-Best Scoring Average

With this weekend’s tournament remaining for the fall season, both Gibson and Sargent have led the team in two tournaments. Gibson currently has a team-best 73.7 scoring average, with Sargent close behind at 74.3. Hankins sports a 77.4 scoring average, as Knadler sits at 77.7.

Additionally, Gibson has posted two subpar round thus far this season, with Hankins and Sargent each adding one for the Brown and Gold.

In UW’s last tournament, Sargent used the best three-round score of her career at the Ron Moore Women’s Intercollegiate to lead the Cowgirls. She posted a 217 (+1) over three days with an even-par 72 and six birdies during the final round.Wyoming closed out the tournament in Denver with a 899 (+35) to finish tied for 12th.



Cowgirls’ First Trip to Florida Since 1999

This weekend’s tournament marks the first trip to Florida for the Cowgirl golf team since March of 1999. UW took part in the Snowbird Intercollegiate in Tampa., which was hosted by Northern Illinois. UW’s top finishers were Jana Johnson and Jessie Santesson, who tied for 51st. As a team, Wyoming placed 15th of the 23 teams.