Cowgirl Golf Scores Fifth Top-Five Finish of the Season

ST. GEORGE, Utah – The University of Wyoming women’s golf team put together one of the top rounds on Friday morning to take fourth place at the Lady Thunderbird Invitational. As a team, the Cowgirls shot a 296 (+8) to total a two-round score of 601 (+25). Junior Gabrielle Gibson continued her hot streak as she tied for fourth in the 68-individual field. It is the third-career top-five finish for the Temecula, Calif., native.

“I am very pleased with the team effort and determination by each player today,” Cowgirl head coach Josey Stender said. “It was a long competitive week for us and they really hung in there for another respectable finish. We are looking forward to hosting the Cowgirl Classic next time out on a familiar course.”

Gibson shot a 72 (E) on Friday at the Sunbrook Golf Course to close out the tournament with a 143 (-1). She led the Brown and Gold to its fifth top-five finish of the season and also the third in a row. Sophomore Megan Knadler earned her second top-20 finish of the season as she tied for 19th for Wyoming. Knadler posted a total score of 151 (+7) after a stellar 73 (+1) on Friday. Her second-round score is a brand new season high. Senior Mackenzie Barrie shot a 76 (+4) to close out the tournament. Her score of 153 (+9) tied her for 25th for her second-straight top-25 finish.

Just a couple shots behind was freshman Erin Sargent. Sargent shot a 155 (+11) for the two-day tournament. She fired a 75 (+3) on Friday, as junior Klara Castillo posted a 77 (+5) to end competition. Castillo tied for 36th with a total score of 156 (+12).

Gonzaga’s Bianca Pagdanganan fired a 61 (-11) on Friday to run away with the individual title with a score of 130 (-14). Megan Mingo of South Dakota State came in second with a 138 (-6). SDSU was the lone team subpar for the tournament and took the team title with a mark of 564 (-12).

UW will be back in action in Maricopa, Ariz., for the Wyoming Cowgirl Classic on April 6-7.

Wyoming’s Results

T4. Gabrielle Gibson: 71 (-1) – 72 (E) = 143 (-1)

T19. Megan Knadler: 78 (+6) – 73 (+1) = 151 (+7)

T25. Mackenzie Barrie: 77 (+5) – 76 (+4) 153 (+9)

T32. Erin Sargent: 80 (+8) – 75 (+3) = 155 (+11)

T36. Klara Castillo: 79 (+7) – 77 (+5) = 156 (+12)

University of Wyoming sports coverage

in Southwest Wyoming is brought to you by these great sponsors: