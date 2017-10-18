Cowgirl Swimming and Diving Hits the Road for Pair of Duals

LARAMIE– Wyoming women’s swimming and diving will compete in two duals in New Mexico this weekend. On Friday, the Cowgirls will clash with New Mexico State beginning at 4 pm MT before facing Mountain West foe New Mexico on Saturday at 12 pm.

Last Weekend’s Standout Performances

Several upperclassmen logged standout performances in Wyoming’s first dual of the season last weekend. Senior Kelly Sheldon, a two-year team captain, won the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:54.43.

Senior Maria Harutjunjan placed first in the 200 breaststroke, Wyoming’s last individual race victory of the day, clocking a time of 2:23.46. Sophomore diver Karla Contreras swept both boards, with marks of 301.05 in the 3-meter and 307.88 on the 1-meter.



400 Freestyle Relay Secured UW’s Win

The final race would be the deciding factor, as the Cowgirls came out on top in the 400 freestyle relay with a time of 3:28.50. Senior Rachel McKivigan, junior Isobel Ryan, Sheldon, and freshman Hannah McLean-Leonard comprised the team.

DU placed second and third, but the five-point swing gave UW the narrow victory, 150.5-149.5.



Second Dual of Season for New Mexico

Friday will be the second dual of the season for New Mexico State after dominating Northern Colorado last weekend, 171-127. The Aggies swept the top three spots in the 100 breaststroke, setting up a compelling race this weekend against three-time Mountain West champion Harutjunjan.

New Mexico State also placed the top three divers in both the 1-meter and 3-meter events, which could be tough competition for Contreras, an NCAA qualifier coming off two victories last weekend.



New Mexico 2-1 in Dual Meets

New Mexico is 2-1 in dual meets after a full slate of action last weekend. The Lobos fell to Denver, 136-105, on Friday, but then won a pair of duals against Air Force and Nebraska-Omaha on Saturday.

New Mexico downed the Falcons, 171-123, and easily topped Nebraska-Omaha by a score of 196-98. Last year, the Cowgirls bested the Lobos in their first dual of the season, 167-132.



Twitter Updates

Competition will begin at 4 pm on Friday and 12 pm on Saturday.