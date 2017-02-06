Cowgirl Tennis Goes 2-1 in Nebraska in Weekend Action

LINCOLN, Neb. – The Cowgirl tennis team (4-2 overall) closed out the weekend with a 7-0 victory over the North Dakota Fighting Hawks (1-4 overall) on Sunday morning.

“I feel we are growing as a team,” head coach Dean Clower said. “We rebounded well after a tough match yesterday and played very structured and tough tennis. The ladies will get a well-deserved day off tomorrow before we set our sights on Montana State.”

Wyoming jumped out to a 1-0 early lead by taking all three doubles matches. The duo of Elisa Koonik and Tessa van Der Ploeg defeated Preethi Kasilingam and Faith Lee, 6-0, followed by a 6-3 victory by Dorottya Jonas and Ana Tkachenko over Ella Hassall and Sophie Allen-Fisher. At the number three spot, Imogen Clews and Milka Genkova earned a 6-2 win against Mimi Yunker and Alex Revenig.

Momentum carried over to singles play with the Cowgirls winning all six matches. Tkachenko dropped just one game in her 6-1, 6-0 victory over Revenig, while Koonik defeated Lee, 6-0, 6-2. At the number one spot, Jonas won easily, 6-0, 6-4, over Hassall followed by van Der Ploeg with a 6-2, 6-1 win against Yunker. Genkova won in straight sets, 7-5, 6-3, over Kasilingam while Clews closed it out with a 6-2, 6-1 victory against Alysse Nakasato.

Wyoming will host its first match of the spring on Saturday. The Cowgirls will welcome the Montana State Bobcats beginning at 1 p.m. MT at the UW Indoor Tennis Complex.

Nebraska

The Cowgirl tennis team (3-2 overall) dropped a 6-1 contest against the Nebraska Cornhuskers (4-0 overall) on Saturday morning.

Nebraska took control early by winning two of the three doubles matches. The pair of Dorottya Jonas and Ana Tkachenko dropped their match, 6-0, against Vasanti Shine and Clair Refies. At the number three spot, the Cornhuskers clinched the point with Katerina Matysova and Hayley Haakenstad defeating Imogen Clews and Milka Genkova, 6-1. Elisa Koonik and Tessa van Der Ploeg were all tied up 4-4 against Mary Hanna and Lisa Andersson but did not finish.

The Cornhuskers continued to play strong on the singles side by winning five of six matches. Hanna defeated Clews in straight sets, 6-0, 6-2. Wyoming won its only match at the number three spot as van Der Ploeg defeated Jeannie Lozowski, 6-1, 6-2. Jonas dropped her match against Shinde, 6-3, 6-2, while Nebraska clinched the match with a three set win, 6-1, 5-7, 6-3, by Matysova over Tkachenko.

Creighton

The Cowgirl tennis team improved to 3-1 on the spring season with a 7-0 victory over the Creighton Bluejays (2-2 overall) on Friday night.

“The ladies were definitely ready to play today,” head coach Dean Clower said. “It’s nice seeing each of them getting after it and playing the Cowgirl way. If we come together as one team we can do well this year.”

Wyoming got off to a good start by earning the doubles point to take the early 1-0 lead. Sophomores Elisa Koonik and Tessa van Der Ploeg defeated Hylan Miller and Claire Embree, 6-2, while senior Dorottya Jonas and freshman Ana Tkachenko defeated Michaela Henne and Katherine Nelson, 6-2. The pair of freshmen Imogen Clews and Milka Genkova dropped their match against Kendra Lavallee and Darby Rosette, 6-3.

Momentum remained on the side of the Cowgirls as they swept all six matches in singles play. Jonas beat Rosette, 6-1, 6-0 followed by van Der Ploeg who didn’t give up a game in her 6-0, 6-0 win over Nelsen. At the number three position, Genkova defeated Miller, 6-2, 6-1, while Koonik won in straight sets, 6-1, 6-1, over Henne. The final two in action were Tkachenko and Clews. Tkachenko won easily over Embree, 6-2, 6-1, as Clews closed it out with a 7-5, 6-2 victory against Lavallee.

