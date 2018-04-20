Cowgirl Tennis Inks Five Student-Athletes

LARAMIE– Wyoming women’s head tennis coach Dean Clower on April 13 announced the addition of five student-athletes to attend the University of Wyoming beginning in the fall of 2018.

“This is by far one of the deepest recruiting classes we have signed during my tenure as head coach,” Clower said.

“All of these young women are competitors and will be looking to get better each day they are here. I can’t wait to get on the courts with each of them to start their legacies at Wyoming.”



The Signees



Ana (On Uh) Fernandez, 5-5, Madrid, Spain (IES Juan Gris)

She reached the semifinals in the regional open championship in doubles. She ranks among the top five in the U18 region and in the Top 100 in the Spanish Open ranking.

Fernandez won several national titles. She is the daughter of Gregorio and Teresa, plus has one sibling, Marcos.



Mihaela (Me Ha Elle Wa) Kaftanova (Caft Uh No Vuh), 5-8, Sofia, Bulgaria (68th Secondary School)

Kaftanova comes to Wyoming after an accomplished juniors and women’s circuit. She was a Bulgarian U18 National Champion singles and doubles champion, while earning a women’s title in doubles.

She placed fifth twice in U18 doubles European Individual Championships. She is the daughter of Boris Kaftanov and Vanya Kaftanova. She has one sibling Kostadin.



Ida (Eduh) Krause, 5-10, Vedbaek, Denmark (Oregard Gymnasium)

Krause attended Oregard Gymnasium in Denmark. She is ranked fourth in the U18 division and 17th overall. She is the daughter of Frederik Krause and Malene Krause. Has one sibling, Johan



Maria Oreshkina (Or Esh Kee Nuh), 5-11, Moscow, Russia (School #1883)

She is ranked amongst the Top 100 Senior Women’s players in Russia. In September, she won a G5 doubles tournament in Sozopol, Bulgaria. She is the daughter of Vladimir and Marina Oreshkina. Has two siblings, Nikolay and Elena.



Ana (On Uh) Royo, Vall De Uxo, Spain (Nebraska-Kearney)

Royo will join the Cowgirl program after a two-year career at Nebraska-Kearney. She is currently 7-2 in singles playing and 8-2 in doubles action at the number one spot. The team is currently 14-5 overall and 4-3 in conference play.

In her first season, she was named the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association Freshman of the Year and to the Second Team. She finished with a 20-4 singles record overall and 13-15 in doubles action.