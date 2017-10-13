Cowgirl Tennis Has Mixed Results on Second Day of Tournament

LARAMIE–The Wyoming tennis team had an up and down second day at the 2017 ITA Mountain Regional Championships on Thursday in Salt Lake City.

“Our style of play and presence on the court is starting to take shape,” head coach Dean Clower said. “We just need to clean up a few rough patches and maintain the pressure we apply against our opponents.”

Doubles Teams

All three doubles teams took the court today. Sophomore Milka Genkova and senior Magdalena Stencel were the only team to come away with an 8-6 win against Samantha Smith and Polina Malykh of BYU.

Freshman Harsha Challa and sophomore Ana Tkachenko dropped their match against Elizabeth Barnickle and TJ Fumagalli of Air Force, 8-3, while juniors Elisa Koonik and Tessa van Der Ploeg fell to Maria Tavares and Laura Spataro of Idaho, 8-4.



Singles Play

Stencel began singles play with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Eira Tobrand of Southern Utah while following that up with a straight set win, 6-3, 6-3, over Lodewijks in the round of 32. Koonik also won her opening match of the day in three sets, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, over Arisha Ladhani of Denver.

She would fall to Sasha Pisareva of Utah State, 6-2, 6-2. Genkova came up short in her match, 6-3, 6-3, against Huibre-Mare Botes of Idaho State, while Tkachenko lost in two-sets, 6-4, 6-4, against Ghita Nassik of Southern Utah.



Next Round

Stencel will return to action tomorrow in singles play, while she and Genkova will continue with in quarterfinals doubles action.