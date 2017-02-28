Cowgirl Tennis Sweeps N. Colorado Bears

GREELEY, Colo. – The Wyoming tennis team (7-2 overall) won its fourth straight match with a 7-0 victory over the Northern Colorado Bears (3-5 overall, 1-2 Big Sky) on Saturday afternoon.

“The ladies were very professional today and ready to go from the first ball,” head coach Dean Clower. “We definitely didn’t play our best tennis physically but we are continually growing emotionally and mentally. Thanks again to our fans for coming down to support the team.”

Wyoming jumped out to a 1-0 early lead winning all three matches. The duo of Elisa Koonik and Tessa van Der Ploeg defeated Beth Coton and Remi Immler, 6-3, followed by Miranda Talbert and Magdalena Stencel earning a 7-6 win over Ella Mora and Courtney Schulte. At the number two spot, Dorottya Jonas and Ana Tkachenko beat Anna Battersby and Marissa Baca, 7-6.

Momentum carried over to singles play with the Cowgirls sweeping all six matches. Stencel won easily 6-3, 6-3 over Battersby while Jonas defeated Coton, 7-5, 6-3. van Der Ploeg battled to a 7-6, 7-6 win over Baca to clinch the match for Wyoming. At the number four spot, Genkova won in straight sets, 6-4, 7-6 followed by Koonik not dropping a game against Lily-Ana Kreutzer, 6-0, 6-0. Finally, Tkachenko closed it out with a 6-4, 6-1 victory against Immler.

Wyoming will return to action next Friday afternoon. The Cowgirls will host the Idaho Vandals at 2 p.m. MT followed by a match against Hastings College on Saturday morning at 9 a.m. Both matches will be played at the UW Indoor Tennis Courts.

Cowgirls 7, N. Colorado 0

Singles competition

1. Magdalena Stencel (WY) def. Anna Battersby (UNC), 6-3, 6-3

2. Dorottya Jonas (WY) def. Beth Coton (UNC), 7-5, 6-3

3. Tessa van Der Ploeg (WY) def. Marissa Baca (UNC), 7-6, 7-6

4. Milka Genkova (WY) def. Courtney Schulte (UNC), 6-4, 7-6

5. Elisa Koonik (WY) Lily-Ana Kreutzer (UNC), 6-0, 6-0

6. Ana Tkachenko (WY) def. Remi Immler (UNC), 6-4, 6-1

Doubles

1 Koonik/Van Der Ploeg (WY) def. Coton/Immler (UNC), 6-3

2 Jonas/Tkachenko (WY) def. Battersby/Baca (UNC), 7-6

3 Talbert/Stencel (WY) def. Mora/Schulte (UNC), 7-6

