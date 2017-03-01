Cowgirl Volleyball Announces Springs Schedule

LARAMIE – The Wyoming volleyball team is set to hit the court for its 2017 spring schedule beginning Saturday, March 25. The Cowgirls will play on five separate dates, which will include an outreach event and alumni match in addition to three other scrimmages.

UW opens the spring schedule March 25 with a scrimmage against Northern Colorado in Laramie. The scrimmage is set to begin at 12 p.m. MT in the UniWyo Sports Complex.

The Cowgirls will then focus on its outreach event in Casper, Wyo., on Saturday, April 1. Wyoming will face Casper College and Sheridan College while the event will also include a Kids Clinic. Full details of the day will follow at a later date.

The Brown and Gold will welcome back numerous former Cowgirls and host an alumni match on April 8. The match will begin at 2 p.m. in the UniWyo Sports Complex.

UW will close out the spring schedule with scrimmages in Boulder against Colorado on April 22, before taking on Denver on April 29 in Laramie. All matches are free and open to the public.

2017 Spring Schedule

March 25 – v. Northern Colorado (12 p.m.)

April 1 – Casper College & Sheridan College (in Casper)

April 8 – Alumni Match (2 p.m.)

April 22 – Colorado (12 p.m.)

April 29 – Denver (1 p.m.)

