Cowgirl Volleyball to Tour Europe

LARAMIE– Beginning on Thursday, June 14th the Wyoming volleyball team will embark on a 12-day European adventure, the second tour under Head Coach Chad Callihan. The Cowgirls will visit four countries including Germany, Austria, Slovenia, and Italy.

In addition, they will train and compete against various club and international teams. Every four years, the NCAA allows teams to take an international tour.



Cowgirls Will Have the Opportunity to Learn About New Cultures

“Being afforded the opportunity to immerse ourselves into new cultures from different countries in Europe will create a great learning environment,” Callihan said.

“In addition to the cultural opportunities that this tour will present, it will give us a head start on the upcoming season, allowing us to compete against some very strong European competition.

“I can’t wait to share this unforgettable experience with our players and staff and just want to thank our administration and donors for making this possible.”



The Team’s Itinerary

Departing from the United States on June 14, the Cowgirls will land in Munich, Germany to begin their tour. After spending a brief time in Munich for sightseeing, they will immediately depart for Salzburg, Austria where they will spend two nights.

While immersing themselves in the culture of Salzburg, the team will travel to Linz, Austria for their first competition against a local club team.

Beginning on June 17, the team will depart for Bled, Slovenia where they will compete against the U19 Slovenian National Team. After a night’s stay that includes sightseeing trips to Lake Bled and Vintgar Gorge, Wyoming will participate in an evening match vs. NKBM Branik, a professional club based in Maribor.

Arriving in Trieste, Italy on June 19, Wyoming will spend a total of six nights in Italy. Sightseeing opportunities include visiting the towns of Bologna, Cinque Terre, Lucca, and Lake Como.

In 2014, Cowgirl Volleyball spent three nights in Milan where the team will again spend time for training and matches. The competition in Milan will include an Italian Federation team, and a pair of B1 Professional teams. Lucca and Trieste will serve as competition sites for the Cowgirls.



The Cowgirls are Allowed a 10-Day Training Block to Prepare

Monday marked the start of a 10-day practice and training block that Wyoming is allowed to utilize prior to an international tour. The team will provide coverage throughout these practices and the trip through a blog and social media.

Follow the Cowgirls on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram using the hashtag #WYOverseas18 for more updates. Fans can follow the blog at www.gowyo.com.



