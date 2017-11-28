Cowgirl Volleyball to Travel to North Texas for NIVC Opener

LARAMIE– The Wyoming Cowgirl volleyball team (17-13) will travel to North Texas to face TCU (11-16) in the first round of the 2017 National Invitational Volleyball Championship (NIVC) on Thursday afternoon. The match will begin at 3 p.m. MT.

North Texas Will Host the First and Second Rounds of Tournament

Wyoming will make its way to The Lone Star State as North Texas is one of eight schools set to host the first and second rounds of the tournament.

In addition to Wyoming and the Horned Frogs, the Mean Green (28-3) are also hosting Oral Roberts (15-13) for the first two rounds that will commence Nov. 28 – Dec. 1. The winners of the first round will move on to the second round match that is scheduled this Friday at 6 p.m.



NIVC Championship Will Be December 12

The 2017 tournament will consist of 32 teams with participating schools hosting all matches. As mentioned earlier, North Texas is hosting the three teams as the first and second rounds will take place this week.

Round 3 is Dec. 2-4, with the semifinals during Dec. 4-6, and the NIVC Championship on Dec. 12 at 5 p.m. MT which is to be streamed live on ESPN3. For more information on the NIVC visit www.womensnivc.com.



Cowgirls’ Fifth Postseason Appearance Since 1994

In the 46th season of Cowgirl volleyball, Tuesday’s first round will mark the fifth postseason appearance and first since 1994 for Wyoming. UW’s previous four postseason appearances were all in the NCAA Tournament.

Wyoming is 2-4 all-time in postseason play with wins against Stanford and UCLA during the historical 1989 season that ended in the Sweet 16.

Wyoming lost to Penn State in its first appearance in the tournament in 1986, before falling in the first round to Stanford in 1990 and Washington in 1994.