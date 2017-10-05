Cowgirls to Compete in Ron Moore Women’s Intercollegiate

LARAMIE– In less than a week after the Wyoming women’s golf team earned its eighth-straight top-ten finish, the Cowgirls will take to the road for the Ron Moore Women’s Intercollegiate this weekend.

University of Wyoming sports coverage

in Southwest Wyoming is supported by these great sponsors:





The event is set to be played at the par 72, 6,450-yard Highlands Ranch Golf Club.



The tournament will be hosted by Denver beginning Friday morning at 9 a.m. MT. It will be held over a three-day period, playing 18 holes each day. Live results will be through Birdiefire.com, and can be found using the link above.



Wyoming Will Face Tough Competition

Wyoming will compete against a very challenging field with Denver, Cal Poly, Washington State, Northern Arizona, South Dakota State, Tulsa, Oregon State, New Mexico, Pepperdine, San Jose State, UTSA and Northern Colorado.

Pepperdine won the team title a year ago with a three-day total 854 (-10), while Denver’s Sophie Newlove took home the individual medalist honors with a total mark 210 (-6).



Cowgirls Lineup

The Cowgirls will feature a lineup that includes Gabrielle Gibson, Erin Sargent, Megan Knadler, Caitlyn Skavdahl and Sarah Hankins. Jordan Remley and Kaylee Knadler will suit up as individuals for Wyoming.

Sargent is coming off a career-best finish at the Wyoming Cowgirl Desert Intercollegiate. Sargent and Gibson tied for fifth with a 225 (+9) during the tournament.

It was second-consecutive top-five finish for Gibson. Additionally, it was the first career top-five finish for Sargent and fourth for Gibson.

The two led Wyoming to a fifth-place finish in the 12-team field that competed in Palm Desert, Calif., at the Wyoming Cowgirl Desert Intercollegiate.

Through two fall tournaments, Gibson leads the team with a 72.8 scoring average. Sargent and Hankins are next in line with scoring averages of 75.3 and 77.2, respectively.

Furthermore, Gibson has posted two subpar rounds thus far this season, with Hankins adding one for the Brown and Gold.



Wyoming Finished 14th at Last Year’s Tournament

Wyoming finished 14th at last year’s Ron Moore Intercollegiate. Former Cowgirl Mackenzie Barrie posted a career-best round 70 (-2) to open the tournament. She ultimately led the Brown and Gold with a three-round total 223 (+7).

Sargent, Gibson, Hankins and Megan Knadler also competed in last year’s tournament in Highlands Ranch, Colo. Sargent posted a 229 (+13), with Gibson one shot behind. Hankins signed for a 235 (+19), with Megan Knadler shooting a 242 (+26).