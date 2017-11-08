Cowgirls Embark on Two Road Tests

LARAMIE– The University of Wyoming volleyball team will take another conference road trip this week, facing San Jose State on Thursday and Nevada on Saturday. The match against the Spartans will begin at 7 p.m. MT, while first serve against the Wolf Pack is set for 12 p.m.

Both matches will be broadcast live on the MW Network. Links to live stats and live video can be found above.



Last Time Out

UW split its matches last weekend. The Cowgirls came away with a four-set victory over Boise State before falling to Utah State on Saturday. Freshman Marissa Harmon posted her team-leading seventh double-double with 45 assists and 15 digs.

Sophomore Madi Fields once again led both teams with 18 digs, as three different Cowgirls posted double-figure kills to top Boise State. Sophomore Tara Traphagan was the lone Cowgirl to record double-figure kills during the contest against Utah State.

Traphagan led the team with 14, in addition to three blocks and three digs. Redshirt freshman Jackie McBride posted nine kills against the Aggies, while Harmon tossed out 46 assists.



Wyoming Leaders and on the Road

Junior Reed Copeland is fourth in the MW in blocks (1.28 bps), while McBride is ninth (1.10 bps). Harmon is sixth in service aces (0.32 saps) and seventh in assists (9.33 aps). Furthermore, sophomore Madi Fields is seventh in digs (3.98 dps).

The Cowgirls have never lost at San Jose State and hold a perfect 3-0 record at Spartan Gym. UW split the season series against Nevada the past two years. Both losses came on the road in Reno.



Against San Jose State and Nevada

While competing against San Jose State, UW leads the all-time series 8-4. Wyoming has won the last four contests against the Spartans, including both matches a season ago and a three-set sweep at home in October.

The Cowgirls swept the Wolf Pack earlier this season, but have lost three of the last five. Despite the struggles against UNR, the Cowgirls hold a 10-3 series advantage.



The Opponents

San Jose State is 16-9 overall and 8-6 in the Mountain West, while Nevada is 9-17 and 7-7 in conference play. The Spartans sit one match back of UW for third place in the MW, while Nevada is one match behind SJSU.

San Jose State is the only team in the conference to have three players in the top-ten in kills. Sophomore Fernanda Vido is third and leads the team with 3.73 kills per set, while she is joined by junior Giulia Gavio (3.68 kps) and senior Nandyala Gama (3.37 kps).

Gama is also fifth in the MW in hitting percentage, as junior Luiza Andrade is seventh in digs (3.85 dps).

Sophomore Shayla Hoeft is tenth in the MW in hitting percentage, with sophomore Ayla Fresenius eighth in service aces (0.29 saps), and sophomore Dalyn Burns holding the ninth spot in assists (8.90 aps).

Additionally, sophomore Camille Davey is tenth in digs (3.62 dps) for the Wolf Pack.



Up Next

Wyoming will close out the regular season at home next week with a showdown with San Diego State on Nov. 11. Senior Night against the Aztecs is set to take place inside the UniWyo Sports Complex at 6:30 p.m. MT.