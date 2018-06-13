Cowgirls Finalize Schedule with Addition of Conference Games

LARAMIE– Head coach Joe Legerski and the Wyoming Cowgirl basketball program announced the completion of the 2018-19 schedule on Monday. The Cowgirls’ schedule will feature eight teams that competed in postseason play.



Cowgirls Open Season with Four Home Games

Wyoming will open up the regular season with four straight home contests. UW will tip things off in an exhibition game against Western State, on Friday, Nov. 2, followed up by match-ups against Chadron State, Wed., Nov. 7, UC-Colorado Springs, Tuesday, Nov. 13 and Adams State, Sunday, Nov. 18.

Out on the road for the first time will be Friday, Nov. 23 at the Pacific Thanksgiving Tournament.

UW will return home to the friendly confines of the Arena-Auditorium with its next four of five at home. The Cowgirls will host Montana State on Tuesday, Nov. 27, the Denver Pioneers, on Tuesday, Dec. 4, and the Idaho Vandals, on Saturday, Dec. 8.

Wyoming will conclude its non-conference slate against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits, on Thursday, Dec. 20, who earned a trip to the NCAA Tournament a season ago.



UW Goes to Boise for First Conference Game

Wyoming begins league action on the road against the regular-season and tournament champion Boise State Broncos, on Wednesday, January 2.

The team will return home for two contests against the UNLV Lady Rebels, Saturday, January 5, and the San Diego State Aztecs, Wednesday, January 9. During the month of January, they will also welcome the New Mexico Lobos, on Sat., Jan. 19 and Boise State on Sat., Jan. 26.

The Cowgirls will host Air Force, Wednesday, Feb. 6; Utah State on Wednesday, Feb. 13 before Colorado State and Fresno State make the trips to Laramie, on Saturday, Feb. 23, and Wednesday, Feb. 27.

They will close out their home schedule on Monday, March 4, against San Jose State.



UW will be on the road for three contests during the month of January starting with Utah State on Saturday, Jan. 12. They will also face San Jose State, on Saturday, Jan. 23 followed by Fresno State on Wednesday, Jan. 30.

In February and March, the Cowgirls will play five contests away from the friendly confines of the Double A. Wyoming will head to rival Colorado State on Saturday, Feb. 9 and Nevada, on Wednesday, Feb. 16.

Other road contests include UNLV (Feb. 20) and Air Force (March 2) before closing things out against New Mexico, Thursday, March 7.



Mountain West Tournament

The Mountain West tournament will be held in Las Vegas, Nev., at the Thomas & Mack Center.

The first round of the tournament is set for Sunday, March 10; the quarterfinals, on Monday, March 11; the semifinals, on Tuesday, March 12; and the championship game, on Wednesday, March. 13.



2018-19 Wyoming Cowgirl Basketball Schedule



November

Fri., Nov. 2 Western State (Exhibition) Laramie, Wyo.

Wed., Nov. 7 Chadron State Laramie, Wyo.

Tues., Nov. 13 UC-Colorado Springs Laramie, Wyo.

Sun., Nov. 18 Adams State Laramie, Wyo.

Fri.-Sat., Nov. 23-24 Pacific Thanksgiving Classic Stockton, Calif.

Tues., Nov. 27 Montana State Laramie, Wyo.



December

Tues., Dec. 4 Denver Laramie, Wyo.

Sat., Dec. 8 Idaho Laramie, Wyo.

Thurs., Dec. 20 South Dakota State Laramie, Wyo.



January

Wed., Jan. 2 Boise State* Boise, Idaho

Sat., Jan. 5 UNLV* Laramie, Wyo.

Wed., Jan. 9 San Diego State* Laramie, Wyo.

Sat., Jan. 12 Utah State* Logan, Utah

Sat., Jan. 19 New Mexico* Laramie, Wyo.

Wed., Jan. 23 San Jose State* San Jose, Calif.

Sat., Jan. 26 Boise State* Laramie, Wyo.

Wed., Jan. 30 Fresno State* Fresno, Calif.



February

Wed., Feb. 6 Air Force* Laramie, Wyo.

Sat., Feb. 9 Colorado State* Ft. Collins, Colo.

Wed., Feb. 13 Utah State* Laramie, Wyo.

Sat., Feb. 16 Nevada* Reno, Nev.

Wed., Feb. 20 UNLV* Las Vegas, Nev.

Sat., Feb. 23 Colorado State* Laramie, Wyo.

Wed., Feb. 27 Fresno State* Laramie, Wyo.



March

Sat., March 2 Air Force* Colorado Springs, Colo.

Mon., March 4 San Jose State* Laramie, Wyo.

Thurs., March 7 New Mexico* Albuquerque, N.M.

MW Championships Las Vegas, Nev.

Sun., March 10 First Round 3, 5:30, 8 p.m.

Mon., March 11 Quarterfinals 1, 3:30, 7, 9:30 p.m.

Tues., March 12 Semifinals 7:30, 10 p.m.

Wed., March 13 Championship Game 1 p.m.

All games and times are subject to change

*Mountain West Conference Games

All times listed are Mountain Time