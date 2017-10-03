Cowgirls Hit the Road for More MW Action

LARAMIE– The University of Wyoming Cowgirl volleyball team will hit the road for two more Mountain West matchups this weekend. UW will face Utah State on Thursday night at 7 p.m. MT, before a test at Boise State on Saturday at 2 p.m.

Live Coverage

Both matches will be broadcast live on the MW Network. Links to live stats and live video for both matches can be found above. Fans are also encouraged to follow @wyo_volleyball on Twitter for updates throughout the weekend.

Last Time Out

UW split its matches last week after falling in three to nationally-ranked Colorado State and then sweeping Air Force in Colorado Springs. Against the Rams, sophomore Halie McArdle posted a team-best nine kills, while sophomore Madi Fields recorded 12 digs for the Brown and Gold.

In the win over Air Force, junior Reed Copeland became just the eighth Cowgirl to surpass 400 career blocks after notching a match-high seven, in addition to seven kills. McArdle and redshirt freshman Jackie McBride topped UW with eight kills each, as freshman setter Marissa Harmon led both teams with 34 assists.

Cowgirl Leaders

Wyoming continues to lead the MW in blocks (2.78 bps) and are now fourth in the league in opponent hitting percentage (.178, 755-390-2054).

Individually, Copeland is fourth in blocks (1.28 bps), with McBride seventh (1.20 bps). Fields is third in the MW in digs (4.31 dps), as Harmon and Copeland are ninth in assists (8.27 aps) and hitting percentage (.302, 98-36-205), respectively.

Against Utah State and Boise State

Wyoming has won the last five against Utah State, including winning both home and away contests each of the last two seasons. UW won in three in its visit to Logan last season and added another victory over the Aggies in four sets in Laramie.

Wyoming has an 18-14 advantage in the all-time series versus Utah State. Boise State won the only matchup between the teams a season ago and have won six of the seven contests that have been played in Boise. The all-time series is tied at 11-11 against the Broncos.

University of Wyoming sports coverage

in Southwest Wyoming is supported by these great sponsors:





The Opponents

Utah State also has an 11-5 overall mark, with a 3-1 record in conference play. The Aggies fell at New Mexico last week after picking up wins against San Diego State, Fresno State and UNLV.

Senior outside Lauren Anderson is second in the conference averaging 4.19 kills per set. She leads USU with 243 on the season, as redshirt freshman setter Jaysa Funk has a team-high 368 assists (9.20), which is sixth in the MW.

Additionally, junior libero Tasia Taylor is second in the conference in digs (4.95 dps).

Boise State currently sports an 11-5 overall record with a 4-0 mark in conference. It has MW wins over Fresno State, San Diego State, New Mexico and UNLV. Last weekend, the Broncos came from behind to take a 3-1 match over New Mexico before sweeping UNLV in Las Vegas.

Senior outside Sabryn Roberts was named the MW Offensive Player of the Week on Monday after tallying a team-high 32 kills (4.57 kps) last weekend.

To begin the 2017 season, senior outside Sierra Nobley, was again chosen as the Preseason Player of the Year, with senior libero Maddi Osburn joining her on the Preseason All-MW Team. Nobley currently leads the MW with 210 kills (4.88 kps), with senior setter Jaymee-Lee Bulda fifth in the MW and leading the team with 536 assists (9.57 aps).

Osburn also has a conference-best 307 digs (5.48 dps) for the Broncos.

Up Next

Wyoming will be back home next week with matches against Nevada on Thursday, Oct. 12 at 6:30 p.m. MT and a 1 p.m. contest with San Jose State on Saturday, Oct. 14.