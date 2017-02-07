Cowgirls Set to Battle Bulldogs

LARAMIE – The Cowgirl basketball team will open up the week on the road against the Fresno State Bulldogs. The game is set for Wednesday beginning at 8 p.m. MT at the Save Mart Center. Live stats, video and audio can be found on the GoWyo.com website.

The Cowgirls enter the contest with a 17-5 overall record and are 9-2 in league play after a 73-41 victory over Air Force on Saturday afternoon. Junior Marleah Campbell recorded a season-high 13 points off the bench in six minutes of action. Sophomore Clara Tapia added 11 points and three assists followed by junior Liv Roberts with ten points and a game-high eight rebounds. The Cowgirls were 26-49 (.531) from the field and 14-22 (.636) from the free throw line. UW outrebounded the Falcons, 36-25, had 36 points in the paint and 35 points off the bench.

Roberts leads the team averaging 15.8 points and 7.8 rebounds plus 2.5 assists. She ranks fourth in the MW in scoring, fifth in field goal percentage and is eighth in rebounding. In league games, she is third in scoring and three-point field goal percentage and sixth in rebounding. Junior Natalie Baker follows with 9.3 points per game and 5.5 rebounds, while sophomore Marta Gomez is chipping in 9.2 points and 3.1 rebounds.

UW is shooting 532-1193 (.446) from the field and 170-441 (.385) from beyond the arc. The Cowgirls are also outscoring opponents 68.1-54.2 and outrebounding teams 36.3-32.1. Wyoming ranks first in field goal percentage as well as three-point field goal percentage, free throw percentage and assists.

Fresno State enters the game 13-9 overall and 6-5 in league play. Last time out, the Bulldogs defeated San Diego State, 59-51. Junior Bego Faz Davalos leads the way averaging 14.8 points and 11.5 rebounds. Sophomore Candice White follows with 14.5 points and 5.5 rebounds. As a squad, the Bulldogs are shooting 522-1257 (.415) from the field, averaging 62.3 points and 37.2 rebounds per contest.

This will be the 28th meeting between the two schools with Fresno State holding a 16-11 lead in the series. The last time the two teams met was January 4, 2017 with the Cowgirls earning a 70-48 win in Laramie. Fresno State is coached by Jaime White who is in her third season with the program.

University of Wyoming sports coverage

in Southwest Wyoming is brought to you by these great sponsors: