Cowgirls Set for Week in St. George

LARAMIE– The University of Wyoming women’s golf team is prepared for a week in St. George, Utah, as it’ll compete in the BYU at Entrada Classic this Monday and Tuesday. To close out Spring Break, UW will take part in Southern Utah’s Lady Thunderbird Invitational.

“We’ve been focusing a lot on target style of golf and our putting,” Cowgirl head coach Josey Stender said. “We know those are just a couple things that will be important for this team over the next three or four events. I think everyone feels a little more comfortable.

“These next two courses and layouts are tough, but with course management and the experience we have, I’m confident it will be a good week for us. Everyone is in a good place mentally and physically right now.

“We are more comfortable and confident because of what we know we are preparing for.”



Next on the Tee

The BYU at Entrada Classic will take place at the Snow Canyon Country Club. On Monday, the field will play 36 holes on the 6,098-yards, par 72 course, with the final 18 on Tuesday. The Lady Thunderbird Invitational is set at the Sunbrook Golf Club.

Thursday and Friday will consist of just 18 holes each day on the 6,050-yards, par 72 course. Live results will be available on Golfstat.com for the BYU at Entrada Classic and the link can be found above.

Along with Wyoming and host BYU, the field for the BYU at Entrada Classic consists of Boise State, Kent State, North Carolina, Oral Roberts, Oregon State, Santa Clara, SMU, Southern Utah, Texas Tech, Tulsa, UT-San Antonio and Utah Valley.

Wyoming will join Southern Utah, CSU Bakersfield, Idaho State, North Dakota, North Dakota State, Northern Colorado, Oral Roberts, South Dakota State, Weber State and Winthrop for the Southern Utah Invitational.



Weather Forecast

The Weather Channel for St. George predicts Monday and Tuesday to be sunny and in the low 70s, while Thursday and Friday is expected to be mostly sunny in the mid-60s with showers in the evening.



Cowgirl Lineup

The same six Cowgirls that competed in the Rebel Beach Invitational will travel to St. George. Gabrielle Gibson, Megan Knadler, Erin Sargent, Kaylee Knadler and Caitlyn Skavdahl, as well as Sarah Hankins as an individual, will compete for the Brown and Gold.



Last Time Out

Megan Knadler closed out Rebel Beach as UW’s top golfer. She shot a final round 82 (+10) and finished with 232 (+16) to share 43rd place. It was the eighth time in her career she has led Wyoming at a tournament.

The Cowgirls took 12th in the team standings with a three-round mark of 940 (+76).



Last Time in St. George

The Cowgirls finished the BYU at Entrada Classic in fourth place out of 12 tough and competitive teams a year ago. UW had its best round of the tournament with a 302 (+14) on the final day and finished with a 909 (+45).

Gibson shot a 223 (+7) during the three-round event to bring home 13th place.

At the Lady Thunderbird Invitational, Gibson shined once again, taking fourth place with a two-round 143 (-1). The Cowgirls finished in fourth out of 12 teams after firing a 601 (+25) to close out the week.



Up Next

The Cowgirls will next take part in the Mountain View Collegiate beginning March 23. The three-day event will take place in Tucson, Arizona.