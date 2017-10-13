Cowgirls Stay Hot, Sweep Nevada Thursday Night

LARAMIE– The University of Wyoming Cowgirl volleyball team made quick work of Nevada on Thursday night inside the UniWyo Sports Complex. UW used a 3-0 (25-18, 25-22, 25-19) sweep to extend its Mountain West winning streak to four matches.



Cowgirls Won Seven of Last Nine Matches

The Cowgirls (10-9, 5-2 MW) have now also won seven of their last nine matches.

“I thought we played solid volleyball tonight,” UW head coach Chad Callihan said. “It was nice to see the team respond during the second set after playing from behind early on. Madi (Fields) did a good job of stepping back into the libero position and defensively we stepped it up as the match went on.”

“It was also nice to see us grind out a win when we weren’t playing our best volleyball. We don’t want to be in that position all the time, but the way we came out to play and then responded was definitely a positive from tonight.”

Standout Performances

Junior Emily Lewis and sophomore Tara Traphagan led the Cowgirls with ten kills each. It was Traphagan’s third-straight match with double-figure kills, and seventh of the season. Traphagan also added four blocks, while Lewis had two.

Sophomore Halie McArdle recorded nine kills and three digs against the Wolf Pack, as junior Reed Copeland chipped in five kills with a match-high eight total blocks. Copeland is now sixth all-time in program history with 422 career blocks.

She is inching towards former teammate Laura Beach who sits in fifth-place with 438 blocks.

For the 13th time this season, freshman Marissa Harmon paced the offense with at least 30 assists. She also recorded seven digs during the match. Sophomore Madi Fields topped each team with 17 digs. It was the 14th match this season Fields led the Brown and Gold in digs.

Senior Marley Taylor was one dig off her career-high, as she posted seven against Nevada Thursday night, and redshirt freshman Jackie McBride added four kills, four digs and three total blocks for the Cowgirls.



Set One

A number of errors from Nevada aided the Cowgirls to a 10-5 lead early in the opening set. Wyoming really didn’t have much trouble from there on out. The Brown and Gold took the first set victory, 25-18, with Lewis posting four kills and Harmon tossing out 10 assists.



Set Two

Back and forth to begin with, Nevada used a kill to take a 12-11 lead in the second set. It was the first lead of the night for the Wolf Pack. Wyoming didn’t back down staying within distance throughout. Nevada used a timeout after an attacking error and then UW went on a 5-1 run to close out the set.

UW took a 2-0 set lead after a 25-22 set victory. Fields had five digs, while McArdle added three kills for the Cowgirls.



Set Three

Nevada stuck around early in the final frame, but Wyoming broke away during the middle of the set. Behind four-straight points, UW held a 13-9 lead before a Nevada timeout.

Each team would use three-point runs before Wyoming proved to be too much and sealed the match, 25-19. Traphagan recorded her final six kills to lead the team, as Harmon had 12 assists.



Up Next

Wyoming is set to welcome the San Jose State Spartans on Saturday afternoon. The match will begin 1 p.m. MT in the UniWyo Sports Complex.