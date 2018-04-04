Cowgirls Take Eighth at Southern Dunes

MARICOPA, Ariz.– The University of Wyoming Cowgirl golf team closed out the 12th Annual Wyoming Cowgirl Classic on Tuesday, finishing in eighth place.

UW totaled a 296 (+8) during the final 18 holes for a three-round mark of 892 (+28), which became the best team score for the Brown and Gold at the event. The previous high for Wyoming was set last year at 902 (+38).

“I would like to thank everyone involved with AK-Chin Southern Dunes, for hosting yet again, another first class event,” Cowgirl head coach Josey Stender said.



“The course was in championship condition and every detail was executed perfectly. We truly appreciate the relationship with AK-Chin Southern Dunes and Troon Golf.”



Gibson Leads UW

Leading the charge during the tournament was senior Gabrielle Gibson. She posted a 220 (+4) at the AK-Chin Southern Dunes Golf Course for a share of 21st. Gibson closed out her final Cowgirl Classic with two birdies and a 74 (+2).

It was also the sixth top-25 finish of her senior campaign.



Sargent Ties for 30th Place

Sophomore Erin Sargent moved up four spots on Tuesday to finish tied for 30th. She was one of two Cowgirls with a team-best 73 (+1) during the final 18 holes.

Behind three birdies in the third round, Sargent totaled 222 (+6), which is the second-best three-round score of her career.



Knadler Records Season Best

Junior Megan Knadler shot a 77 (+5) to close out the event. Her total of 228 (+12) tied for her best of the season and gave her a share of 56th at Southern Dunes.

Redshirt freshman Caitlyn Skavdahl came away with a new career-best, as she tied with Megan Knadler with a two-day total 228 (+12). She signed for a 76 (+4) on Tuesday.

Redshirt sophomore Kaylee Knadler saved her best round for last as she joined Sargent with a 73 (+1) on Tuesday. Adding two birdies on the day, she finished two shots back of Megan Knadler and tied for 65th.

Playing as an individual, junior Sarah Hankins shot a 77 (+5) during the final round. She finished tied for 78th with a 233 (+17).



UW Played Confidently

“I’m very proud of the team performance today,” Stender added. “Kaylee (Knadler) and Erin (Sargent) really came through and Caitlyn (Skavdahl) fought back after a shaky start.

“The team did a great job of taking advantage of birdie opportunities and playing confidently all week. We are in great position heading into the conference championship with about ten days to prepare.”



Sacramento State Posted a Cowgirl Classic Team Record

With a Cowgirl Classic team record, Sacramento State posted an 854 (-10) for team honors out of the 20-team field. The previous record was 871 (+7) by Portland State in 2011.

New Mexico State claimed second with a three-round total of 876 (+12), while San Francisco placed third at 877 (+13).

Sofie Babic of Sacramento State took the individual medalist honors with a 211 (-5), while teammates Julia Becker and Astha Madan and NMSU’s Dominique Galloway each tied for second place with a 214 (+-2).



Up Next

Wyoming will close out the season with the 2018 Mountain West Championships in Rancho Mirage, Calif. The tournament will take place on April 16-18 at the Missions Hills Country Club.



Wyoming Results

T21. Gabrielle Gibson: 71 (-1) – 75 (+3) – 74 (+2) = 220 (+4)

T30. Erin Sargent: 74 (+2) – 75 (+3) – 73 (+1) = 222 (+6)

T56. Megan Knadler: 74 (+2) – 77 (+5) – 77 (+5) = 228 (+12)

T56. Caitlyn Skavdahl: 77 (+5) – 75 (+3) – 76 (+4) = 228 (+12)

T65. Kaylee Knadler: 75 (+3) – 82 (+10) – 73 (+1) = 230 (+14)

T78. Sarah Hankins: 81 (+9) – 75 (+3) – 77 (+5) = 233 (+17) *

*Played as an individual.