Cowgirls to Visit New Mexico, UNLV

LARAMIE– Victorious in five-straight matches, Wyoming volleyball continues conference play with a pair of Mountain West matches this weekend. The Cowgirls will hit the road for New Mexico on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. MT, before closing the weekend with a visit to UNLV on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Both matches will be broadcast live on the MW Network. Links to live stats and live video for this weekend's matches can be found above.



Last Time Out

The Wyoming Cowgirls swept through last weekend against Nevada and San Jose State. The Brown and Gold were led by junior Emily Lewis and sophomore Tara Traphagan against Nevada. They each had ten kills, for what was Traphagan’s third-straight match in double-figure kills.

Junior Reed Copeland posted a match-high eight blocks, while freshman Marissa Harmon and sophomore Madi Fields led the team with 30 assists and 17 digs, respectively. Against San Jose State, Wyoming cruised to a three-set win. Lewis and Traphagan once again led the offense with nine kills apiece.

Copeland and sophomore Halie McArdle each posted seven kills, while Harmon tallied 30 assists again. Redshirt freshman Jackie McBride led both teams on Saturday with six blocks, and also recorded five kills for the Cowgirls.



Cowgirl Leaders

As a team, Wyoming continues to hold its own on the defensive side. UW is second in the MW with 2.81 blocks per set. Furthermore, Wyoming is second in the league in opponent hitting percentage (.169, 916-485-2544) and hitting percentage (.228, 923-366-2439).

The Brown and Gold is also sixth in assists (11.67 aps), kills (12.64 kps) and digs (13.03 dps). Individually, Copeland is second in blocks (1.39 bps), while McBride is eighth (1.16 bps). Fields is still fifth in digs (4.03 dps), as Harmon is eighth in assists (8.75 dps).

Copeland also holds the third spot in hitting percentage (.337, 132-42-267).



Against New Mexico and UNLV

Wyoming fell in straight sets to the Rebels earlier this season, after outlasting New Mexico in five. The Cowgirls have a record of 6-1 in the last seven meetings with UNLV. Against the Lobos, the Brown and Gold has won the last five matches.

Last year’s trip to Las Vegas was not one to remember. UW fell in four sets to the Rebels a year ago, before sweeping the Lobos in Albuquerque.



The Opponents

New Mexico currently sports an 11-10 overall record after its loss to New Mexico State on Monday night. In conference play, UNM is 3-5 and have lost three of the last four matches. Senior outside Lauren Twitty is currently third in the league in kills (3.72 kps), while redshirt senior libero Ashley Kelsey is right behind Fields in digs (3.94 dps).

Additionally, junior setter Carson Heilborn is fourth in assists (9.48 aps), while redshirt junior middle Mariessa Carrasco is seventh in hitting percentage (.311, 172-49-395).

UNLV has won three of its last four and have an 11-9 overall mark, with a 3-5 record in conference play. The Rebels are led by Mariena Hayden with 231 kills (2.75 kps), and is also second in the league with 0.36 service aces per set.

Riley Jacobs is sixth in the MW with 8.77 assists per set, as Ashley Owens averages a team-best 1.27 blocks per set. Additionally, Leka Kiner-Falefa is fourth in digs (4.32 dps).



Up Next

After its two matches this weekend, Wyoming will take to the road for the Border War at Colorado State on Tuesday, Oct. 24. UW will then be back at home for an evening contest with Air Force on Friday, Oct. 27.