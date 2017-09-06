Coyote Creek Steakhouse & Saloon Hiring Servers!

Coyote Creek Steakhouse & Saloon has immediate openings for servers.

Previous experience in fine dining is beneficial!

Please ask for an application at the restaurant

during normal business hours.

NO PHONE CALLS

Server Job Description:

Informs guests about special menu items for the day and menu changes if any.

Suggest food and beverages to the guest with confidence

Obtaining revenues, issuing receipts, accepting payments.

Performing basic cleaning tasks as needed.

Filling in for absent staff as needed

Coordinate with the various entities of the restaurant to ensure guest satisfaction.

Serve food and beverage to the guest as per the course of order.

Observes guests and ensure their satisfaction with the food and service.

Ensure the ultimate guest experience through anticipating customer needs and proper service technique.

Adhere to grooming and appearance standards consistently.

Understands and can communicate products and services available at the restaurant.

Help other areas of the restaurant such as answering telephones and completing financial transactions.

.

Servers Must:

Must be able to have own transportation to and from work.

Must be able to work weekends.

.

To Apply:

Lunch: 11 AM – 2 PM, Monday thru Friday.

Dinner: 5 PM – 10 PM, Monday thru Saturday.

Closed Sunday.

.

