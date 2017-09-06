0

Coyote Creek Steakhouse & Saloon Hiring Servers!

Coyote Creek Steakhouse & Saloon has immediate openings for servers.

Previous experience in fine dining is beneficial!

Please ask for an application at the restaurant

during normal business hours.

404 N St., Rock Springs

NO PHONE CALLS

Server Job Description:

  • Informs guests about special menu items for the day and menu changes if any.
  • Suggest food and beverages to the guest with confidence
  • Obtaining revenues, issuing receipts, accepting payments.
  • Performing basic cleaning tasks as needed.
  • Filling in for absent staff as needed
  • Coordinate with the various entities of the restaurant to ensure guest satisfaction.
  • Serve food and beverage to the guest as per the course of order.
  • Observes guests and ensure their satisfaction with the food and service.
  • Ensure the ultimate guest experience through anticipating customer needs and proper service technique.
  • Adhere to grooming and appearance standards consistently.
  • Understands and can communicate products and services available at the restaurant.
  • Help  other areas of the restaurant such as answering telephones and completing financial transactions.
    .

Servers Must:

  • Must be able to have own transportation to and from work.
  • Must be able to work weekends.
    .

To Apply:

Lunch: 11 AM – 2 PM, Monday thru Friday.
Dinner: 5 PM – 10 PM, Monday thru Saturday.
Closed Sunday.

 

.

 

 

