Coyote Creek Steakhouse & Saloon Hiring Servers!

Coyote Creek Steakhouse & Saloon has immediate openings for servers.
Previous experience in fine dining is beneficial!
Please ask for an application at the restaurant
during normal business hours.
404 N St., Rock Springs
NO PHONE CALLS
Server Job Description:
- Informs guests about special menu items for the day and menu changes if any.
- Suggest food and beverages to the guest with confidence
- Obtaining revenues, issuing receipts, accepting payments.
- Performing basic cleaning tasks as needed.
- Filling in for absent staff as needed
- Coordinate with the various entities of the restaurant to ensure guest satisfaction.
- Serve food and beverage to the guest as per the course of order.
- Observes guests and ensure their satisfaction with the food and service.
- Ensure the ultimate guest experience through anticipating customer needs and proper service technique.
- Adhere to grooming and appearance standards consistently.
- Understands and can communicate products and services available at the restaurant.
- Help other areas of the restaurant such as answering telephones and completing financial transactions.
.
Servers Must:
- Must be able to have own transportation to and from work.
- Must be able to work weekends.
.
To Apply:
Please ask for an application at the restaurant during normal business hours. NO PHONE CALLS.
Lunch: 11 AM – 2 PM, Monday thru Friday.
Dinner: 5 PM – 10 PM, Monday thru Saturday.
Closed Sunday.
.
Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.