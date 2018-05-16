Crayfish, Snakes, & Leeches: Monroe Kids Get Full Seedskadee Experience

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Fifth graders at Monroe Intermediate School in Green River got the chance to explore Seedskadee National Wildlife Refuge today.

Students were able to try bird watching, study the area’s macroinvertebrates like leeches and crayfish, touch a garter snake, and search for items like “a shiny rock” in an outdoor scavenger hunt (although true story, at one point the kids were huddled around what they were calling “a shiny poop” and wondering if that counted).

The refuge has been hosting field trips for classes across the county for the last several weeks and today was the very last.

Seedskadee, located about 37 miles north of Green River, is operated by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

“In the shadow of the Wind River Mountain Range on Seedskadee National Wildlife Refuge, the Green River is an oasis that bisects the high desert sagebrush plains of southwest Wyoming. The river corridor is vital for more than 250 species of resident and migrant wildlife,” says the refuge website.

The 27,230 acre refuge protects riverside, wetland, and upland shrub habitats along 36 miles of the Green River in Southwest Wyoming.

Students seemed to visibly enjoy the hands-on experience. Check out the photos below.