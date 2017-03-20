Crime Stoppers Seeking Public’s Help In Case Involving Counterfeit Bills

ROCK SPRINGS — Today Sweetwater Citizens Crime Stoppers was contacted by Cpl. Schoenfeld concerning a case he is currently working along with Detectives from Rock Springs PD.

It is a counterfeiting case, RSPD case #17-603.

On Saturday morning, February 25, 2017, at approximately 9:30 am, at the local Walmart, a man and women entered the store and bought a cart of items, then paid for them using three counterfeit $100 bills.

The store’s security camera caught pictures of the man and women leaving the store.

There is also a picture of the vehicle they left in.

If you know these people, or have any information concerning this case, Please contact Cpl. Schoenfeld at the RSPD 352-1575.