Crime Stoppers Seeking Tips On Ongoing Vandalism At 900 Block Of Whitewater Street

ROCK SPRINGS — This week Corporal Schoenfeld from the Rock Springs PD is asking Sweetwater Citizens Crime Stoppers for help in solving a series of vandalism incidents to a newly built home.

Last week on the evening of Friday, September 22nd, an unknown person or persons threw a rock and broke out a back bedroom double pane window, causing estimated damages of approximately $300 at a newly built home in the 900 block of Whitewater.

This week on the evening of Wednesday, September 27th, there were three more windows broken at the home. Causing additional damage estimated at approximately $900.

There is a pedestrian walkway nearby.

Corporal Schoenfeld found there are numerous smaller footprints and bike tracks in the area of the pedestrian walkway. It is believed that juveniles in the area are the ones doing the ongoing damage.

Corporal Schoenfeld is asking people in the neighborhood to keep an eye out for kids misbehaving.

If anyone sees anything suspicious or has any information as to who is doing these vandalisms to please contact Corporal Schoenfeld at RSPD 352-1575 or Crime Stoppers at on the web at “sweetwatertips.com”.

Remember: You can always remain anonymous with your information.