Cristopher 'Toffer' C. Dallmann (September 28, 1990 - December 17, 2017).

RIO RANCHO, NM — Cristopher “Toffer” C. Dallmann, age 27, passed away on December 17, 2017, in Rio Rancho, New Mexico.

Cris was born on September 28, 1990, in Rock Springs, Wyoming to his loving parents Joseph and Leona Dallmann.

Cris attended Rio Rancho high school, where he received his diploma.

Later he worked for Kiewit Construction for over three years.

He was a great Bilingual communicator in Spanish and English.

Cris was a gentle soul who loved life. He was always one to make you laugh with his quick wit and hilarious sense of humor. He had a way of making everyone around him feel important by always making time for them. Cris had a huge heart and a strong will.

He loved boxing and wrestling, listening to music, enjoyed learning about history, Norse Legends and Greek Mythology. He loved going off-roading, drawing, working with his hands, going hunting, camping and spending any chance that he got surrounded by his family and friends. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him dearly.

Cristopher was preceded in death by his grandparents John and Flo Dallmann, his grandpa Manuel Arellano; his cousin Sal Arellano; his uncle, Gary Dallmann.

He is survived by his parents Joe and Leona Dallmann; his sister Amanda Arellano all of Rio Rancho, New Mexico; his grandma Mary Arellano of Gallina, New Mexico and many Aunts, Uncles and cousins throughout NM, AZ, WY, UT, CO, MA, RI, TX, CT, and MA.

A memorial contribution may be made to the Cristopher Dallmann Memorial Account at Wells Fargo.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, December 21, 2017, at 12:00 pm at Daniels Southern Chapel, located at 2400 Southern Blvd SE, Rio Rancho, NM 87124.

Interment will be held on Thursday, December 21, 2017, at 2:00 pm at Vista Verde Memorial Park, located at 4310 Sara Road SE, Rio Rancho, NM 87124.