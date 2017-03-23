Cuadrado Signs Three-Year Extension Through 2020

LARAMIE – Wyoming women’s soccer head coach Pete Cuadrado has signed a three-year extension to lead the Cowgirl program through the 2020 season, the University of Wyoming Athletic Department announced today.

Wyoming is 46-42-13 in five seasons under Cuadrado, with a 25-20-5 record in Mountain West play. The Cowgirls have earned a bid to the Mountain West Tournament in each of the last four seasons, highlighted by a run to the championship match in 2014. After notching back-to-back 10-win seasons for the first time in program history in 2015, Wyoming continued its winning ways with a 10-8-2 record in 2016. UW holds the fifth-longest unbeaten streak in home non-conference games among NCAA DI women’s programs, which dates back to the 2013 season.

The Cowgirls’ achievements in the classroom have matched their accomplishments on the pitch. The team recorded a GPA of 3.40 during the 2015-16 academic year, the highest of any Wyoming program. For their effort, the Cowgirls were awarded the National Soccer Coaches Association of America (NSCAA) Team Academic Award. Last fall, they continued their success with a cumulative GPA of 3.51.

UW continues its spring campaign this Saturday with a double-header in the IPF. The Cowgirls will face Regis University at 10 a.m. MT, followed by a matchup with Laramie County Community College at 2:15 p.m.

