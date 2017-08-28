Cumorah Square Town Homes Hiring Onsite Property Management Position

Locally-owned business in Green River, Cumorah Square Town Homes Apartment Complex located at 1240 W Teton Avenue, is seeking an outgoing individual or couple to live onsite and manage their 48-unit apartment complex.

This is a full-time position.

Apply Today

Send resume to P.O. Box 38, Rock Springs, 82902

Day-to-day duties include, but are not limited to:

Showing & leasing apartments

Handling inquires about vacancies

Collecting rent when necessary

Posting online ads

Cleaning common areas and vacant apartments

Repair/paint apartment walls/ceilings

Shampoo carpets

Blind/curtain installation

Snow removal

Yard maintenance, mowing, edging, weed removal

Maintain positive, professional demeanor at all times

Salary commensurate with experience & skill level

.

To Apply

Send a resume to:

Management Position

P.O. Box 38

Rock Springs, WY 82902

.

For more information, call 307-875-4296.





Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.