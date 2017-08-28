Cumorah Square Town Homes Hiring Onsite Property Management Position

Locally-owned business in Green River, Cumorah Square Town Homes Apartment Complex located at 1240 W Teton Avenue, is seeking an outgoing individual or couple to live onsite and manage their 48-unit apartment complex.
This is a full-time position.
Apply Today
Send resume to P.O. Box 38, Rock Springs, 82902
Day-to-day duties include, but are not limited to:
- Showing & leasing apartments
- Handling inquires about vacancies
- Collecting rent when necessary
- Posting online ads
- Cleaning common areas and vacant apartments
- Repair/paint apartment walls/ceilings
- Shampoo carpets
- Blind/curtain installation
- Snow removal
- Yard maintenance, mowing, edging, weed removal
- Maintain positive, professional demeanor at all times
- Salary commensurate with experience & skill level
.
To Apply
Send a resume to:
Management Position
P.O. Box 38
Rock Springs, WY 82902
.
For more information, call 307-875-4296.
Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.