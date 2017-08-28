0

Cumorah Square Town Homes Hiring Onsite Property Management Position

Locally-owned business in Green River, Cumorah Square Town Homes Apartment Complex located at 1240 W Teton Avenue, is seeking an outgoing individual or couple to live onsite and manage their 48-unit apartment complex.

This is a full-time position.

Apply Today

Send resume to P.O. Box 38, Rock Springs, 82902

Day-to-day duties include, but are not limited to:

  • Showing & leasing apartments
  • Handling inquires about vacancies
  • Collecting rent when necessary
  • Posting online ads
  • Cleaning common areas and vacant apartments
  • Repair/paint apartment walls/ceilings
  • Shampoo carpets
  • Blind/curtain installation
  • Snow removal
  • Yard maintenance, mowing, edging, weed removal
  • Maintain positive, professional demeanor at all times
  • Salary commensurate with experience & skill level
    .

To Apply

Send a resume to:

Management Position
P.O. Box 38
Rock Springs, WY 82902

.

For more information, call 307-875-4296.

 

 

