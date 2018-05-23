Cynthia Lane Announces Candidacy for Sweetwater County Clerk Office

SWEETWATER COUNTY — I am honored to announce my candidacy for the office of Sweetwater County Clerk. I am currently the secretary of the Sweetwater County Republican Party and a Precinct Committeewoman. I understand that it is important to voters that they are served by someone who understands the needs of this position, and I am committed to be that person.

As someone who formerly helped manage my family’s business for many years, and as a current business owner in Sweetwater County, I understand the time and commitment that is necessary to provide Sweetwater County residents with the best quality of service.

I would like to improve the integrity and transparency of our elections and budgeting processes, maintain clean voter rolls, run smooth elections, and conduct efficiency studies to ensure the residents of Sweetwater County are getting the most cost-effective services for their tax dollars.

I will make it a priority to ensure people are treated with courtesy and respect when they come to the Clerk’s office. Our staff will be friendly, professional and will do all we can to help the residents of Sweetwater County. I would be honored to serve the citizens of Sweetwater County and ask for their vote in the Republican Primary on August 21, and again in the General Election on November 6.

Sincerely,

Cynthia “Cindy” Lane