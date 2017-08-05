D.U.I. Mobile Command Center Arrives in Sweetwater County

ROCK SPRINGS — A D.U.I. Command Center is being deployed during the fair. The following is an RSPD press release.

According to Chief Pacheco:

Since 2014, the state of Wyoming has been utilizing a D.U.I. Mobile Command Center to assist in conducting impaired driving investigations. This week, the command center is spending time in Sweetwater County.

On Thursday, Aug. 3, the mobile command center arrived in Sweetwater County for use by the Sweetwater County D.U.I. Task Force during Wyoming’s Big Show. It is parked at Fire Station #3 on Elk Street for ease of use by the task force comprised of Rock Springs Police Department, Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office, and Wyoming Highway Patrol. The task force is conducting D.U.I. enforcement through Aug. 6.

The command center was purchased in 2014 using National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the Governor’s Council Against Impaired Driving grants and is kept by the Cheyenne Police Department.

Through these grants, the Mobile Command Center was purchases for close to $600,000 and has been used across the state for D.U.I. enforcement by county task forces. Cheyenne PD Lieutenant Terrance Bell explains, “As part of the grant, personnel from Cheyenne are paid to travel around the state as trained operators of the center.” This week, from Thursday through Saturday evening the D.U.I Mobile Command Center is in Rock Springs for utilization during Wyoming’s Big Show.

Within the center, officers have the ability to conduct breathalyzers, Drug Recognition Expert (D.R.E.) examinations, obtain blood draws, as well as Field Sobriety Maneuvers. Officers can quickly complete their investigation with all of the equipment centralized at the command center and return back to patrolling the streets.

Along with D.U.I investigative tools, the center is equipped with lights and cameras that can be raised to light fatal accidents or other types of crime scenes.

“The command center is a visible reminder to not drive impaired,” stated Chief Pacheco.