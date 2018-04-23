Dale Davis Announces His Candidacy For County Clerk

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Dale Davis announced his candidacy for County Clerk. It has been an honor to serve Sweetwater County and said that experience is essential to the office. He has prided himself in bringing technology to the County Clerk’s office and continues to look for ways to improve the County Clerk’s office.

The County Clerk’s office is a unique office as there are several departments within his office. Davis said he has a working knowledge of all the functions of these departments and has worked under two previous County Clerks.

Davis asks for your vote on Election Day and looks forward to serving the residents of Sweetwater

County.