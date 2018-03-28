Dalton to Play in the Reese’s College All-Star Game on Friday

LARAMIE– The National Association of Basketball Coaches announced that University of Wyoming senior forward Hayden Dalton has been selected to play in the Reese’s College All-Star game, which will be played on Reese’s Final Four Friday, March 30, at the Alamodome as part of the 2018 NCAA Final Four in San Antonio.

Dalton will be a part of the West All-Stars. The game can be seen on CBS Sports Network, as the exhibition is set for a 2:35 start.



Dalton is the Only MW Player in the Game

Dalton is one of 20 players selected to play in the game and will be the lone representative of the Mountain West Conference. He will play for Boston University head coach Joe Jones.



“Hayden (Dalton) playing in the game speaks volumes of his play on the floor and the recognition the program has been receiving,” UW head coach Allen Edwards said. “This opportunity helps Hayden get recognized for his terrific season.”



About Dalton

Dalton, a native of Parker, Colo., was a Second Team All-MW selection by the league’s coaches and First Team by media members from around the conference. Dalton was also named Second Team All-Region by the NABC.

He averaged 17.7 points per game to go along with a team-high 7.8 rebounds per game. Dalton led the team with 85 three pointers for fifth in single-season history at Wyoming.

Dalton scored 20 or more points 15 times this season including a career-high 36 points against San Diego State in the MW opener on December 27. He led the Pokes with eight double-doubles on the season.