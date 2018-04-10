Dalton’s Journey Continues to Portsmouth Invitational

LARAMIE– After playing in the Reese’s College All-Star game prior to the Final Four, former Wyoming forward Hayden Dalton continues his journey this time playing in the prestigious Portsmouth Invitational this week.

The event held in Portsmouth, Va. features 64 of the top senior players throughout college basketball.

“I’m looking forward to going out there and showing everybody what I can do,” Dalton said. “It’s an amazing opportunity to showcase your talents and prepare yourself for the next step in your career.”



Josh Adams Played in the Tournament After His Senior Season

The 64 players will be placed on eight teams that will play a tournament style format beginning on Wednesday and will run through Saturday. Josh Adams also played in the tournament after his senior season.



The Portsmouth Invitational is the oldest amateur basketball tournament in the nation and is the only event dedicated to college seniors. Dalton will have the opportunity to showcase his skills in front of NBA and international scouts.

The top players in the event will also get an invite to the NBA Combine.

“The coaching staff here at Wyoming have told me you to have a little different mindset going into the tournament and you really need to showcase yourself in many ways,” Dalton said.

“It will be great to play with and against some of the best guys at this level and it will be a great challenge, but I’m also excited for the opportunity.”



Dalton Was Selected as Second Team All-MW

Dalton, a native of Parker, Colo., was a Second Team All-MW selection by the league’s coaches and First Team by media members from around the conference. Dalton was also named Second Team All-Region by the NABC.

He averaged 17.7 points per game to go along with a team-high 7.8 rebounds per game. Dalton led the team with 85 three pointers for fifth in single-season history at Wyoming.

“You have to credit Hayden for his hard work and working to get to the stages where he can show off his talents,” Wyoming head coach Allen Edwards said.

“For what he was able to do within our system speaks on some of the positive things we are doing here in the program. I think he has a great opportunity and can really show off his skills at Portsmouth.”



Dalton Played in the Reese’s All-Star Game

Dalton showcased his skills at the Reese’s All-Star game adding four points and six rebounds in the contest playing for the West All-Stars. The experience was a special one for himself, as he was able to play in front of some family in the San Antonio area.

“Playing in the Reese’s All-Star Game was a very cool experience and playing in that environment is something that I have never seen before,” Dalton said.

“The court was awesome to play on and it was such a great atmosphere in such a huge building that had so much buzz around it.”

Edwards was also in the crowd for the game that was aired on CBS Sports Network.

“I’m proud of Hayden for working as hard as he did to put himself in a position to be selected to the Reese’s All-Star game,” Edwards said.

“To be there and see it live it is a great feeling. At the same time you are so happy for your player to be out their representing his team and his dedication to the game.”



How to Follow Dalton at Portsmouth Invitational

Fans can follow Dalton at the Portsmouth Invitational, as the games at the will be streamed on NetCast Sports.