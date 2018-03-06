Dane 'Hulk' Edward Westmoreland (December 7, 1985 - March 2, 2018).

LAS VEGAS — Dane “Hulk” Edward Westmoreland, 32, died at his home in Las Vegas, NV on March 2, 2018. He was born December 7, 1985, in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. He was a graduate of Cottonwood High School Salt Lake City UT. Dane went on to college to play football on a full ride scholarship at Southern Utah University. At the time of his passing, he was attending UNLV completing his BA in Business.

Some of Dane’s greatest characteristics were courage, loyalty, drive, and commitment to his family. Dane was a true warrior and hero; all who knew him will remember him this way. Dane had a gypsy spirit; it guided him throughout his life. He strived for excellence in all things mentally, physically, and spiritually. He was a true athlete who enjoyed water-skiing, snowmobiling, working out, baseball and football.

Dane is survived by parents Jennifer Mann, Art, and Coree Westmoreland, his beloved sister Rachel Westmoreland (Christopher Robison), Grandmother Elsie Mann, his uncles Frank Westmoreland, Larry “Buzz” and Kelly Mann (Russell, Courtney, Joe and Cassie) Rob and Janice Mann (Jarod, Amber, Michael and Elizabeth). Dane also leaves behind his brother-in-law and sister Ryan and Dana Ingleby and future brother-in-law Mark Robison. Kim and Phil Cuellar, Keith and Holly Sanderson, and Jessica and Neal Brandt and Mary Case. Dane leaves many relatives from all over the country: Williams, Woodward’s, Westmoreland’s, Mann’s, and Proffitt’s.

Dane is also survived by his one true love, his soul mate, Mardi “Moo’s” Lynn Massa and her family. Dane leaves his Erin “Ern” Massa and Papa Steve Massa. Dane also leaves Morgan, Madison, Brooke, Mardi, Kynzi, Hunter, Weston and Lennon. Dane also leaves behind a multitude of friends from all over the country.

Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, March 10, 2018, at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs. A “Celebration of Life” gathering will be held at 6:30 pm Friday, March 9, 2018, at the Santa Fe Southwest Grill, 1635 Elk St. in Rock Springs.

Dane will be laid to rest at Riverview Cemetery in Green River, Wyoming, where his grandfather Larry D. Mann will help guide him and patiently wait to be reunited with his family.

Dane had a great admiration for Veterans and in lieu of flowers, Dane’s family would appreciate donations to any of the following organizations: Soldiers Angels (soldiersangels.org), Folds of Honor (foldsofhonor.org), Semper Fi Fund (semperfifund.org), and TruRyderzMC.

