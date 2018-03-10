Daniel Hatchery Improves Water

PINEDALE– Water quality is obviously integral to a fish hatchery producing quality fish.

The Daniel Hatchery recently completed six months worth of upgrades to improve their water quality, which will in turn produce healthier fish, not to say the fish they were producing before were unhealthy.



The New Equipment

The new equipment will perform three basic functions: 1) a degasser will take out all gases from the incoming water, including nitrogen, which is generally has negative effects on fish.

Also, 2) An oxygenator will allows the ability to add valuable oxygen back into the water at what ever level is desired, and 3) an Ultraviolet Drum Filter which will treat the water with ultraviolet light, removing any bacteria that could afflict fish with a variety of diseases.

These types of water quality upgrades are being implemented at various Wyoming fish hatcheries as funding becomes available.