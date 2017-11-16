Daniel’s Jewelry to Host Designer Event

Daniel's Jewelry - Frank Reubel event
Daniel’s Jewelry
cordially invites you to attend our
2 Day Exclusive Jewelry Event
featuring
The first 25 customers to purchase a Frank Reubel Design will receive a gift bag of swag (valued at $150).
You will also have a 1 in 25 chance to win a Frank Reubel Designs Pendant (valued at $750).
Please Join Us
Friday, November 17th from 3 – 9 pm
&
Saturday, November 18th from 10 am – 6 pm
617 Broadway ~ Downtown Rock Springs
For more information, call (307) 362-8040
Special Guest ~ Alex Reubel
Frank and Alex offer a contemporary style which is perfect for today’s modern women who challenge them with a desire for more beautiful and unique designs.
Frank Reubel has been designing award-winning jewelry for over 40 years. Alongside his son, Alex, they have won 20+ JCK Jeweler’s Choice Awards, a prestigious honor in the jewelry industry, while remaining a family owned business.
If you have a passion for one of a kind jewelry, please stop in during our event or call to make an appointment to discuss a custom design with Alex Reubel.
Daniel’s Jewelry
617 Broadway
Rock Springs, WY 82901
(307)362-8040
