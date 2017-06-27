Danny Carl Sudbrack (May 22, 1960 – June 19, 2017)

DENVER — Danny Carl Sudbrack was born in Evanston, Wyoming on May 22, 1960 to Donald Sudbrack and June (Corney) Sudbrack, and passed away at his home in Denver, Colorado on June 19, 2017 at age 57.

Dan was the most loved and respected person by his colleagues and everyone he met. He lived larger than life, and was the most intelligent man you ever met. If you knew him, you would realize he was an enigma. He loved motorcycles, hot rods, racing and monster trucks. He lived every day in the fast lane.

Dan is survived by his children, Roxanne Savedra, Danielle Sudbrack, Nicole Lacey, Danny C. Sudbrack Jr. and Jordan Sudbrack. He is also survived by his father Rich Hodgson; brothers, Monte Sudbrack and Richard Sudbrack; sisters, Kathy Arehart and Billie Sudbrack; his grandchildren, Marcos, Tino, Lucas and Logan, and his former wife, Anette Sudbrack.

Dan was preceded in death by his mother June Hodgson, and his father Donald.