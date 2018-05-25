Darrell Elwood Williams (November 29, 1934 – May 05, 2018)

PINEDALE– Darrell Elwood Williams, 83, passed away in Marbleton, Wyoming May 5, 2018. Darrell was born November 29, 1934 in Park City, Utah to Samuel E. and Erna (Popp) Williams he was the middle of three children.

He grew up and attended schools in Park City until the 8th grade when he left school to drive truck for Anderson Coal & Lumber. When he became old enough he joined the service; he served in the U.S. Army and was stationed overseas in Germany from 1954 to 1956.

He married Kathryn B. Kummer in Evanston, WY on October 5th, 1956. Together they raised six children; Kenneth, Erna, Sherry, Kathryn, David and Tim. Kathryn and Darrell were later divorced and he married Carol Torgerson she preceded him in death in 2011.

Darrell enjoyed the outdoors, fly tying, fishing and hunting and he had an artist’s touch and a love for woodworking.

He is survived by his sister Viola Sanchez of Stevensville, MT.; children Kenneth D. Williams of Pinedale, WY; Erna (Ken) Lund of Salt Lake City, UT; Sherry (Mark) Prigmore of St. George, UT; Kathryn Williams of Pinedale, WY; David (Ralphine) Williams of Marbleton, WY; and Tim Williams of Salt Lake City, UT nine grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Samuel Williams and ex-wife Kathryn Williams.

A memorial service was held Saturday, May 12 at noon at North Forty Escapes, 4413 E. Weber Canyon Rd. Oakley, UT 84055.