Darryl Anthony Kasper (April 11 1945 – August 22, 2017)

ROCK SPRINGS — Darryl J. Anthony aka Darryl Anthony Kasper, age 72 passed away of natural causes on August 22, 2017, in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Darryl resided in Rock Springs, Wyoming and was the son of Alex Kasper (deceased) and Helen Kasper of Hurley, Wisconsin.

Darryl Anthony Kasper is survived by his mother, Helen Kasper (Hurley, Wi), and siblings Bonnie Kasper (Florida), Gary Kasper and wife, Ruth (nee Lemmons) (Hurley, Wi) and Christine Kasper (Hurley, Wi) along with nephew Rich Kasper (Mich) and niece Tara Kasper (Mich).

Darryl graduated from JE Murphy HS in 1963 and enlisted in the US Army in 1966. He honorably served two tours in Viet Nam where he was stationed off the coast of South Viet Nam on the USS Corpus Christie Bay.

Darryl worked predominately as a mechanic and welder throughout the years and remained an unshakable Christian in his faith. He is and will continue to be, deeply missed by his family.

Services will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Hurley, Wisc. on September 19th at 11 am with internment to follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery. Family and friends will gather for a Celebration of Life after internment at Manny’s restaurant, 316 E. Houk St. Ironwood, Michigan