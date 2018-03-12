Darwin Lamar Kelso (July 11, 1954 - March 2, 2018).

OGDEN — Darwin Lamar Kelso (husband, father, son, brother, uncle, grandfather, friend) was born July 11, 1954, in Ogden, Utah. Darwin passed March 2, 2018. Darwin was one of six sons born to Ted and LaReta Kelso.

Darwin was raised in a loving family in Ogden, Utah in a house full of boys; the adventures were many. In his formative years he attended Ben Lomond High School in Ogden, hunted, fished, raised homing pigeons and enjoyed the outdoors with his brothers and friends.

Darwin was passionate about his work. He was the definition of a sound work ethic. He was skilled, thorough, ingenious, crafty, articulate, and found value in his everyday work. Moreover, he spoke highly of his friends and coworkers who he had the privilege to work beside each and every day of his 42 year career at FMC.

Darwin admired the place he called home. An awarded fisherman and hunter, it was common to witness Darwin taking in inspiring sunsets, listening to the birds frolicking amongst us, discovering the journey of a stream, awaiting the colors of spring, and truly enjoying all that nature offered him in the beautiful lands of Green River and Evanston, Wyoming.

Darwin’s true masterpiece was his loving family. With his wife of 30 years, Cheri and Darwin, cherished each moment. They laughed, loved, sang, and were loving partners through and through. They raised two boys together. Darwin loved his sons dearly and would often reflect upon the memories of their youth and the many adventures they all shared together hunting and fishing. Darwin’s love extended to four grandchildren. A proud “Papa”, he shared his love for life.

Darwin is survived by his loving spouse (Cheri Russell Kelso), Mother and Father (LaReta and Ted Kelso), Siblings (Dan, Monte, TJ, and Sterling Kelso), Children (Kyle Kelso, Bryce Wright), Grandchildren (Connor and Katelyn Kelso, Charlee and Alaina Wright).

Proceeded in death by his younger brother Virgil Dewayne kelso.

Genuine, thoughtful, authentic, proud, and an unforgettable laugh – Darwin brought great light and joy to this world, and he will be greatly missed.

The life of Darwin Lamar Kelso will be celebrated March 17th from 1:00 pm to 2:30 pm. Location: Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 952 Childs Ave, Ogden, UT. 84404.

In lieu of flowers, donations and cards for the Darwin Kelso memorial fund can be left at sign-in table.