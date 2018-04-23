Daugherty And Smith Announce June Wedding

ROCK SPRINGS — Pamela Sue and Scott Lewis Daugherty as well as Mona Phillips, and Kenneth Smith are pleased to announce the wedding of Megan Lynn Daugherty and Bret Thomas Smith.

The couple has decided on Bunning Hall at The Freight Station as their venue. The families of both parties couldn’t be more thrilled.

The couple is set to wed in June amongst family and friends in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

