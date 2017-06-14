Job’s Daughters Teaches Public Speaking, Leadership

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Job’s Daughters is looking to add some new members to their local chapter and it’s much easier to join than it used to be.

Job’s Daughters, members of which are called Jobies, is a branch of the Masonic Family for girls ages 10-18.

Traditionally, one had to be a relative of a Mason in order to join, but these days one only needs to be sponsored by a Mason, a former Jobie, or an Eastern Star—the adult women’s branch of the Masons.

Artha Smith is an organizer of the group, a mother of two Jobies, and a past Jobie herself. She said the group helps young women with public speaking, getting up in front of crowds, responsibility, Robert’s Rules of Order, and more.

The girls cycle through different responsibilities, culminating in becoming Honored Queen, which is the girl who leads meetings.

Smith said that she noticed a big difference in herself once she got involved as a child.

“It definitely helps me a lot in life now,” said Smith. “When I first started, I was very shy and could not talk at all in front of people.” She said it was a confidence booster to get to talk to people from all over the state, sometimes up to a couple hundred people.

Since her daughters have joined, Smith has also seen a change in them.

“My oldest one was always outgoing and loud, her first meeting she was mumbling and we were like ‘Who is this girl?‘ Now she’s been Honored Queen twice and she just gets it. Once they’ve been Honored Queen once, they seem to blossom and get up and talk in front of people,” said Smith.

The girls also participate in fundraisers for causes like the Shriner’s Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City and the Hearing Impaired Kids Endowment Fund.

Job’s Daughters is open to all religions and they will help a child get sponsored.

If you have a child who would like to join, call Artha Smith (307-354-6981) for Rock Springs and Kathy Weikhorst (307-389-8073) for Green River.