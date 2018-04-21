David Glen Bowman (1964 – 2018)

MARBLETON — David Glen Bowman, (Big Dave) passed way at 1:15 am on April 16, 2018, with his wife by his side.

He was 53 years old.

Dave and Melissa moved to Sublette County in November 2004 looking for a new life.

Dave worked in the oil and gas industry as a truck driver and heavy equipment operator.

He worked for several employers and loved what he was doing.

His favorite pass time was fishing, Dave loved to fish, catching was a bonus.

He was a ‘hunter-gatherer’ and loved to hunt as well.

He is survived by his wife, Melissa (Taylor) Bowman, parents Monte and Donna (Phipps) Bowman, his two brothers, Clark and Ron. He also is survived by his two daughters, Caitlyn Shumway and his grandson Roman, and Ciara, his youngest daughter.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Ed and Cecil Bowman and his uncle Pat Bowman and Candy (the best fishing dog ever, his words).

If you met Dave you were a lucky person, a quote by a friend. He was my best friend and the love of my life, I was holding him with my hand on his chest at the moment he took his last earthly breath. He is no longer suffering and that is a blessing.

A Celebration of his life will be held on April 28 at 2:00 pm at the Silver Spur in Big Piney.

Come and tell your “Dave” stories and remember a man who loved to tell stories himself. Donation’s can be made at that time.