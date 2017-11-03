David Paul Trujillo (November 6, 1952 – October 29, 2017)

ROCK SPRINGS — David Paul Trujillo, 64, passed away Sunday, October 29, 2017, at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a lifelong resident of Rock Springs.

Mr. Trujillo was born on November 6, 1952, the son of Tony J. Trujillo Jr. and Lucy V. Vigil.

He attended schools in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Mr. Trujillo married Karen Carlson, and they later divorced.

He worked as an operating engineer in construction until he retired in 1984.

Mr. Trujillo enjoyed spending time with his family and was an avid outdoorsman.

Survivors include two daughters; Kristy Trujillo of Rock Springs, Wyoming, April Trujillo of Rock Springs, Wyoming, three brothers; Tony and Lillian Trujillo of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Bob Trujillo of Cheyenne, Wyoming, Eddie and Penny Trujillo of Rock Springs, Wyoming, six sisters; Marina Cox of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Martha Gindt of Manitowoc, Wisconsin, Margaret and James Reed of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, Lucille Murphy of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Bertha Flannigan of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Bonnie Winter and Donny of Rock Springs, Wyoming, two grandchildren; James Foster, McKenzie Ouellette, as well several cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers; Willie Trujillo and Frankie Trujillo, one daughter Annette Trujillo

Cremation has taken place and services are pending

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com