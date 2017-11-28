D&D Oilfield Services Hiring for Multiple Positions!

D&D Oilfield Services has immediate positions open for a CDL Driver, an Operator, a Welder, and a Roustabout!
Apply In-Person Today!
Apply at the D&D Office in Wamsutter, WY or at any Workforce Center.
Employment Details
- Will be required to work in inclement weather
- Various hours including weekends
- Must be able to perform physically demanding jobs.
- Welders must have experience welding oilfield pipe.
Full Benefit package includes:
- Health
- Dental
- Vision
- Life Insurance
- 401K
- Holiday pay and PTO
How to apply:
Apply in person at D&D Office in Wamsutter, WY or at any Workforce Center.
