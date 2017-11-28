D&D Oilfield Services Hiring for Multiple Positions!

D&D Oilfield Services has immediate positions open for a CDL Driver, an Operator, a Welder, and a Roustabout!

Apply In-Person Today!

Apply at the D&D Office in Wamsutter, WY or at any Workforce Center.

Employment Details

Will be required to work in inclement weather

Various hours including weekends

Must be able to perform physically demanding jobs.

Welders must have experience welding oilfield pipe.

Full Benefit package includes:



Health

Dental

Vision

Life Insurance

401K

Holiday pay and PTO

How to apply:

