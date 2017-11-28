0

D&D Oilfield Services Hiring for Multiple Positions!

D&D Oilfield Services has immediate positions open for a CDL Driver, an Operator, a Welder, and a Roustabout!

Apply In-Person Today!

Apply at the D&D Office in Wamsutter, WY or at any Workforce Center.

 

Employment Details

  • Will be required to work in inclement weather
  • Various hours including weekends
  • Must be able to perform physically demanding jobs.
  • Welders must have experience welding oilfield pipe.

 

Full Benefit package includes:

  • Health
  • Dental
  • Vision
  • Life Insurance
  • 401K
  • Holiday pay and PTO

 

How to apply:

Apply in person at D&D Office in Wamsutter, WY or at any Workforce Center.

 

 

