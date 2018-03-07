Dead Dog Found Near Base of White Mountain; Officials Confirm The Animal Was Not Shot

ROCK SPRINGS — The discovery of a dog’s carcass in north Rock Springs recently reported on social media has been investigated by the Sheriff’s Office.

Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Detective Dick Blust said a photograph of the dog was posted on a Facebook page and rumors began to circulate that the dog had been shot. Animal Control says that is not the case.

“Chris Thomas, our animal control officer, located the dog in the general area of the Rock Springs water reservoir tank at the base of White Mountain, removed it, and examined it,” said Blust. “Chris confirmed that the dog, an older black mixed-breed female, had not been shot, but appeared to have died from natural causes, possibly a seizure.”

The dog was wearing a collar but had no tag. They are hoping to find the owners. The following image may be graphic, but is being used for the purpose of identification. Thank you.