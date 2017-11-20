Deadline Approaches For BLM Wyoming Resource Advisory Council Nominations

WYOMING — There’s still time to apply to be a member of the Bureau of Land Management’s Wyoming Resource Advisory Council. The nomination period closes Dec. 1.

The BLM Wyoming RAC is composed of citizens chosen for their interest or expertise in energy and mineral development, ranching, outdoor recreation, conservation, state and local government, tribal and cultural resources, and academia. Each year, council members participate in meetings with BLM leadership around the state. Meetings include round-table discussions and opportunities for public comment, and often involve tours of projects or facilities related to BLM-administered public lands. The input of council members assists BLM Wyoming in developing management strategies.

Nominees must be residents of the State of Wyoming, and should also demonstrate a commitment to consensus building and collaborative decision-making. Applicants may be self-nominated. All nominations must be accompanied by letters of reference from any represented interests or organizations, a completed RAC application, and any other information that speaks to the nominee’s qualifications, for example, a resume.

Application instructions and materials are available online.

Completed nominations should be sent to RAC Meeting Coordinator Emmet Pruss at epruss@blm.gov, or by mail to 5353 Yellowstone Road, Cheyenne, WY 82009.