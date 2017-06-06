Dean D. Domson (October 25, 1970 – May 27, 2017)

ROCK SPRINGS – Dean D. Domson, age 46, died May 27, 2017 at the University of Utah Trauma 1 Center as a result of a motorcycle accident that occurred on May 20, 2017.

Dean was a gifted artist. He received his A.A. at Western Wyoming Community College and continued his education at the University of Utah majoring in Graphic Arts. He used his talents restoring the painted murals in the Cathedral of the Madeline Catholic Church, the Holy Trinity Cathedral Greek Orthodox Church, and the Capital Building in Salt Lake City, UT. He also traveled to Aba, Nigeria where he painted the interior of the Mormon Temple, after its construction, with murals and accents including a faux marbling technique on the wooden pillars inside the temple.

Dean was an avid outdoorsman and an accomplished hunter and fisherman, an art he learned from his father and took pride in. He enjoyed sharing his expertise in the outdoors with his family and his friends. His favorite past time was enjoying the peace and quiet of nature scouting for deer and looking for sheds.

We will always remember his contagious laugh and trademark grin. We will always cherish the artwork he left behind.

Dean is survived by his companion of six years, Dawn Soward; parents Larry and Joan Domson; sister Norma Kourbelas and husband Neil; uncles Bill Domson of Rock Springs, Ed Phillips and wife Denise of Green River, WY, and Tom Domson and wife Jolene of Utah, aunts Patricia Tomjack and husband Harold (Butch) of Rock Springs, Sharon Chalmers of Salt Lake City, UT; nephew Steven Kourbelas and wife Tricia, niece Nicole Bolton and husband Michael; cousins Darrel Domson, Duane Domson and wife Mary Terese, all from Rock Springs, Michelle Rayburn and husband Ron of South Jordan, UT, Mark Tomjack of Gillette, WY and David Chalmers and Tabitha Chalmers of Salt Lake City, UT; several great nieces and nephews and extended family.

He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents, aunts and uncles.