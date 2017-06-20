Dean Edmund Simkin (April 16, 1961 – June 8, 2017)

CASPER — Dean passed peacefully at home after an eight-month battle with cancer. He was born in Rock Springs, Wyoming to Nadine and John (Jack) Simkin. He attended Rock Springs High School. Dean was married to Lisa Holmes Simkin from 1984-1999 and they have three children.

He lived in Rock Springs and Gillette before moving to Casper, Wyoming in 2007.

He loved family, his dogs, tinkering with vehicles and everything about being in nature; camping, fishing, crossbow hunting, arrowhead and rock hunting. He loved taking his wife, children, grandchildren, n, eces and nephews on these excursions over the years, creating lasting good memories. He was a Jack of All Trades and specialized in daring adventures and on occasion, pulling fishing lures out of his Son-In-Law’s head.

He was preceded in death by his father, John (Jack) Edmund Simkin of Lander, Wyoming, his nephew Andrew Simkin of Rock Springs, Wyoming and his Beloved dog Chip.

Dean is survived by his wife Stacy (Skaj) Simkin, his children Jeremy Simkin and wife Martha, Jenifer Crabb and husband Kody, Joshua Simkin and wife Jessica, stepchildren Kevin Skaj and Cassandra Tuma, grandchildren Noah, Carter, Brielle, Jack, Justin, Keith, Maison, Jaison and Lucas, all of Casper Wyoming.

He is survived by his mother Nadine Wilburn of Rock Springs Wyoming, sister DeVonne Lane of Bend Oregon and brother Dale Simkin of Rock Springs Wyoming. He also is survived by uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces, and nephews that have many funny stories and cherished memories of him.

Dean lived a hard life for many years, but in the end he found his loving wife and a soft, easy way of life filled with love. He was surrounded by family and friends that cared deeply for him. He asked that a private remembrance be held by very close family and friends.

Condolences can be left at www.bustardsfuneralhome.com and donations can be made in his name to The American Cancer Society.

